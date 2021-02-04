Kanye West Being Sued By Up To A THOUSAND Sunday Services Participants -- Could Cost Him $30 Million!

Kanye West is about to be up to his ears in legal drama!

As we’ve been reporting, the divorce filing from Kim Kardashian West could be coming any day now. But apparently, diving up assets with his ex wife isn’t the only legal matter ‘Ye has to worry about. He’s also being sued by some of the performers and backstage crew from his Sunday Services. And by “some,” we actually mean a whole lot.

Related: Kim’s Divorce ‘Exit Plan’ Is Set — Here’s What She’s Fighting For!

Two Sunday Service-related class action lawsuits were initially filed last summer: one represented over 500 of the performers, and one represented around 300 of the backstage crew. The suits pertain to various mistreatments: being paid months late “if at all,” not being given breaks or even chairs to sit on, being paid a flat rate of $250 “regardless of the number of hours worked,” and more.

According to UK outlet The Sun, the Los Angeles County Superior Court recently joined the two lawsuits together. Now, lawyers are searching for more Sunday Service employees to join in — and the total number of complainants is expected to reach ONE THOUSAND!

A source for The Sun shared:

“They’ve got hundreds of people on board already, but they’re talking to many, many others, who want to be a part of it. People are very upset how they were treated, saying it’s their worst experience.”

They continued:

“People in the lawsuit are asking their friends who’ve worked on previous Sunday Services, and they’re jumping at the chance, they want to get involved and talk about their horrible time. Now it’s about proving that Kanye is the employer and the buck stops with him. Now that there’s others coming forward, then the complaint will be amended and be bigger in scope.”

The source added:

“No one knows how involved Kanye himself was, if he knew what was going on, as it was all so last minute, it was terribly ran. Whether it was mismanagement, accidental, or on purpose, this is a very strong case.”

Similarly, another insider told The Sun they doubted the Yeezy founder knew exactly what was going on with his mistreated employees, but that won’t save him from the consequences. They explained:

“When you do things last minute, it’s disorganised, mistakes will happen. When Kanye West does a production, he just says to his guys: ‘Make it happen,’ he has different teams of people to do things, and when you’re under that amount of pressure, you cut corners. Anything with film or music production, they do the art first, it’s a case of ‘let’s get the production done and worry if it’s legal later.'”

Related: Kanye Is ‘Jealous’ Of Kim’s Commitment To Their Kids?!

The source went on:

“I’m pretty sure Kanye West hasn’t done anything about paying a bill in twenty years, he’d expect people to take care of it. But Kanye can’t have this go to trial, as the jury may not be Kanye fans and just see a rich rapper ripping off normal folk, he can settle for much less or be hit with a $30 million legal bill.”

You read that right — if the artist fights this case, he could be looking at a loss of $30 million. Whereas if he does decide to settle, it would look more like $1 million for each suit.

With a divorce coming down the line, it seems pretty obvious that Kanye should take the frugal route — but then again, the Life of Pablo rapper has never chosen the expected path. We’ll be VERY interested to see how this all plays out!

[Image via WENN/Instar]