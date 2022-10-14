Kanye West’s Bank Actually Cut Ties BEFORE The Anti-Semitic Comments -- Did Candace Owens Pull A Fast One?!

We all heard about how JP Morgan Chase Bank cut ties with Kanye West due to his anti-Semitic attacks this week, right? Apparently that’s NOT what happened — as the decision was made weeks ago, according to a new report!

As we previously reported, Candace Owens took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that the 45-year-old rapper and his company Yeezy were “kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank.” The conservative talk show host claimed the financial institution gave no official reason for the decision. However, she seemingly implied the bank’s decision came following the recent backlash surrounding Kanye’s controversies – including when he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Candace tweeted:

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

BTW, Owens also attached a screenshot of the letter Kanye received from the bank, notifying the musician to move his assets to another bank by November 21. You can check it out (below):

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Just the fact it was Candace tweeting it gave it the subtle implication it was over the controversy they had been involved in together. Plus the timing, when several other folks are cutting ties to the Power rapper? Of course it’s what a rational person would infer. It made perfect sense.

But that’s apparently not the case! It turns out that the bank actually cut ties with Kanye long BEFORE the fashion designer’s anti-Semitic threats and comments on social media. A source familiar with the situation revealed to TMZ on Thursday that the letter was sent on September 20 – weeks before Ye wore the “White Lives Matter” shirt or made his antisemitic comments.

Did Candace insinuate the end of JP Morgan and Kanye’s relationship was due to his recent behavior? At the very least she certainly didn’t correct anyone. But what she did do was crop out the date of that letter. That feels like she really wanted to sell that Ye was being discriminated against for his (harmful) political beliefs. You know, how folks embracing white supremacism keep complaining about being persecuted… *biggest eye roll imaginable*

OK, so what actually did happen with the bank?

Details about how reasons for JP Morgan severing its relationship with Kanye remain unknown. However, around the time when the bank sent the letter, the Stronger artist posted something else on his Instagram — he expressed his displeasure with the company! In a since-deleted post he wrote:

“I need a show company like how Jamie Salter bought Reebok or I’ll take over some show factories. I went to JP Morgan but of course they won’t give me no deal flow cause Jin Ulrich is on the board of both adidas and JP Morgan.”

So something must have gone down between Ye and JP Morgan to end their working relationship together — but it was clearly unrelated to his recent behavior – despite the implications. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

