Kanye West & Bianca Censori Waited Until Marriage To Be 'Intimate'?! More Deets On Their Quickie Wedding!

Ahhh, so this is why Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married so fast?!

Now that we know the couple legally tied the knot on December 20, 2022 thanks to a “confidential marriage license” which was just uncovered last week by Daily Mail, Us Weekly is getting more scoop on what may have caused the speedy walk down the aisle.

As Perezcious readers know, Bianca first entered the picture publicly in January. But now we know this is just weeks after they’d already gotten married (just one month after Ye’s split from Kim Kardashian was finalized, too). The model was first hired for Yeezy in November 2020, so they have some history, but still, it was QUICK!!

Whenever the duo decided to explore their relationship, their chemistry must’ve been off the charts from the get-go. In fact, it led them to tie the knot “because of religious reasons,” an insider told the mag on Tuesday:

“Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal.”

Now, we should note that according to the court docs last week, the rapper and architectural designer didn’t get married in 90210 as this source (and others) suggests. The license listed the location as Palo Alto up in NorCal. So, take this all with a grain of salt, we suppose… if they’re wrong about the location, they may not be 100% right on the motivation, either, ya know?!

As for those “religious reasons,” it’s pretty simple: the pair supposedly wanted to f**k! The insider noted the 46-year-old rapper-slash-designer and 28-year-old Aussie-born public figure wanted to “be intimate” — but insisted they still exchanged vows because they are “also in love.” Ye is supposedly “inspired” by his wife at this point, too, the confidant noted:

“Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up.”

Ye has gotten a lot more overtly religious over the last few years, so it makes sense that he wanted to be in a faithful relationship before diving into bed. And it also brings some clarity as to why he apparently never had sex with his ex Julia Fox! While it’s unclear what Bianca’s religious views are, she and her partner have been seen going to church together, so she must be on the same page with at least some of it. Ya know?!

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

