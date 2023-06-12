North West & Bianca Censori Spotted Holding Hands Outside Kanye West's Birthday Bash

Looks like fatherhood is running fairly smoothly for Kanye West right now. At least as far as his oldest daughter is concerned!

The artist stepped out to celebrate his 46th birthday at a private party in El Lay over the weekend. As we’ve come to expect, his new “wife” was by his side, too. But it wasn’t just Bianca Censori who drew attention on the outing. Kanye’s 9-year-old daughter North West did, too. AND she was seen holding Bianca’s hand in paparazzi snaps from outside the venue!

On Sunday afternoon, Page Six published paparazzi pics from Saturday night’s outing. The Chicago-born rapper and his pixie cut-donning wife made a scene on the street on their way into a private party to celebrate Ye’s birthday milestone. And as the pics very clearly show, North was also there. She was smiling and appeared happy while holding Bianca’s hand as the trio walked inside the exclusive event!

North looked stylish in a gray top with shorts and black boots. She also had what appeared to be some kind of paint spread across her face. So, definitely a little avant garde, it would seem. She is Kanye’s daughter, after all!

Meanwhile, Ye’s new “wife” was rocking her now-usual pixie cut along with a black leather trench coat and boots of her own. As for the Hurricane rapper himself, Ye chose just a low-key all-black outfit. It’s probably better for him to keep it simple with his outfits at this point.

But the story is in the hand-holding!! You can see snaps of the outing for yourself HERE.

Obviously, the world has had a lot of questions recently regarding how Kim Kardashian and the four kids she shares with her ex-husband would handle Bianca’s presence in his life. There has been previous insider talk of the KarJenner fam dragging their feet a bit on working Bianca into the fray with North and her siblings Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

But these new snaps would seem to indicate that, at the very least, the ex-couple’s oldest child is cool with it??

Once inside the hotspot for Saturday night’s party, things apparently continued to go “swimmingly,” per Page Six. That outlet reported North was filmed by a private videographer lip-syncing to her dad’s song Off The Grid. The whole time, per the new org, Bianca “grinned in the background.”

Elsewhere at the party, nude models reportedly laid on tables with platters of sushi covering their privates. So it was that kind of party for some guests! Risqué! The outlet also notes other stars were in attendance on Saturday night, including Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign.

Now, for what it’s worth, this is not the first time North has hung out with Censori. The duo had dinner (with Kanye, natch) at Nobu out in Malibu just weeks after the Jesus Walks rapper first wed the architectural designer in that infamous non-legally-binding ceremony back in January.

Bianca and North were also spotted hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood together back in March. And later that month, they joined Ye for church one day, too. So there has been some interaction between them.

Still, what do y’all make of the hand-holding, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on these new photos down in the comments (below)!

