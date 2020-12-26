Here's How The KarJenner Women Spent Christmas Without The Famous Family Party!

This has been anything but a normal year for all of us, KarJenner fam included!

In what the girls previously claimed was a first since 1978, this year marked an interruption in the family’s legendary Christmas party. And without the huge party to host out in Calabasas, the KarJenner women instead opted to lay low and spend the holiday quietly in small groups as the pandemic continues to be a thing here in the final week of the year.

Related: Did Kim Actually Photoshop Kourtney Into The Family Holiday Photo??

But fear not!

Even though they may have stayed low key throughout, the KarJenner women still found their own special ways to celebrate the holiday… mostly together, some apart, but all definitely different than years before!

Khloé Kardashian

See ya later, Los Angeles! Khloé Kardashian has been spending time up in the Boston area with baby daddy Tristan Thompson as he starts the NBA season with his new team, the Boston Celtics. Along with that, she and True Thompson have been hanging out together and doing fun holiday stuff to get in the spirit of the season!

On Christmas Eve, as you can see (above), the Good American founder showed off a fun gingerbread house event she and True held. Looks like the adorable little girl had the time of her life! Love it!!

Kylie Jenner

With nothing to do considering there was no family party this year, Kylie Jenner and beloved daughter Stormi Webster hung out together on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Of course, what would a KarJenner hang out be without the participants dressing up, even if all the effort was just meant for themselves (and an Instagram snap!).

Cute!!!

Kim Kardashian West

Fashionable as ever, Kim Kardashian West opted to go high-end for her quiet holiday at home, sporting a green six-pack molded leather bodice and green absinthe silk velvet skirt, to go along with some HUGE pendant earrings and a long, single-braided hairstyle. Memorable AF! (It was created by Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, BTW.)

As Kim notes in the IG caption (above), this truly was the perfect year to get all dressed up for family and keep things close-knit! Looks like she spared no expense for the effort!

Kourtney Kardashian

Always the good host, Kourtney Kardashian was the one who hosted all the rest of the immediate KarJenner fam over to her house for the Christmas celebration! Far more low key than in years’ past, the party itself was definitely a private affair.

But can we talk about that sexy outfit, Kourtney?! Clearly, she’s been feeling herself lately! Just saying!

Kendall Jenner

Forever the family’s super model!

Kendall Jenner played the role perfectly on Christmas Eve, putting together this little impromptu photo shoot (above) that has her looking fierce AF in front of the Christmas Tree! Fun!

Kris Jenner

Ever the momager, Kris Jenner has been promoting her daughters’ post-Christmas sales and deals all week, pretty much. She took some time off the other day to recall “the reason for the season,” as she wrote in the IG post (above)!

Not the ideal situation with the pandemic and no Christmas party and all, but honestly, this wasn’t a bad Christmas, was it?

Getting down to the really important stuff that matters!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about it with your comments down (below)…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Kim Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]