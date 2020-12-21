Got A Tip?

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Upside Down In Impressively Acrobatic Workout! Look!

Kourtney Kardashian Pilates Instagram Video

No matter the season, it’s important to keep up with your fitness routine!

Nobody knows that better than Kim Kardashian West and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, who are keen to keep on keepin’ it tight even with Christmas right around the corner!

On Sunday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share several clips of herself suspended in the air and working on a pilates routine! The Poosh founder looked fit AF going up and down on the contraption, and using her body weight as resistance to stay tight and build muscle.

Ch-ch-check out the amazing athleticism (below):

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story pilates
(c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

 

Kourtney Kardashian reveals an acrobatic new pilates workout!
Get it, girl! / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Wow! So that’s how she keeps her body looking so good for all those Poosh ads!

Kim also got in on the action, showing off a couple clips on her own IG Stories, as well as giving a shout out to pilates instructor Jesse O’Hara for all the help in, uh, showing them the ropes (literally):

Kim Kardashian joined sister Kourtney for an acrobatic pilates workout!
Nothin’ like a little quality time among sisters! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could U handle this workout??

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Dec 21, 2020 14:56pm PDT

