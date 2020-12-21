Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Upside Down In Impressively Acrobatic Workout! Look!

No matter the season, it’s important to keep up with your fitness routine!

Nobody knows that better than Kim Kardashian West and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian, who are keen to keep on keepin’ it tight even with Christmas right around the corner!

On Sunday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share several clips of herself suspended in the air and working on a pilates routine! The Poosh founder looked fit AF going up and down on the contraption, and using her body weight as resistance to stay tight and build muscle.

Ch-ch-check out the amazing athleticism (below):

Wow! So that’s how she keeps her body looking so good for all those Poosh ads!

Kim also got in on the action, showing off a couple clips on her own IG Stories, as well as giving a shout out to pilates instructor Jesse O’Hara for all the help in, uh, showing them the ropes (literally):

Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could U handle this workout??

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]