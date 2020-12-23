Did Kim Kardashian PHOTOSHOP Kourtney Into Family Holiday Photo?? Fans Are Scratching Their Heads!

The KarJenners have had their share of photoshop scandals over the years, but the family’s latest holiday pic might be the silliest scandal yet. Why?

Because fans are convinced that the famous brood completely photoshopped Kourtney Kardsahian into a group pic!

It began when Kim Kardashian West shared a snap from the family’s recent trip to Lake Tahoe, showing herself posing alongside Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kourtney. Only, Kourt seemed a bit out of place — and we don’t mean Kendall-going-out-dressed-for-lunch out of place: based on the odd lighting, gurl looked like she was beamed in from a completely different photo!

Related: Kourtney Hangs Upside Down In Impressively Acrobatic Workout!

See for yourself:

Tahoe w the fam pic.twitter.com/wGqU76Ci6O — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2020

Um… what?? Let’s take a closer look…

Yeah, she does NOT seem like she’s in the same room as everyone else. Note the lighting on her hair! It’s completely different!

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to insist that the Poosh founder was photoshopped into the pic, crying:

“Look at Courtney’s head, and the light her face is receiving is not the same as in the rest of the picture. Kim looks like she’s been adapted to the medium height of the picture, like when you shortened a pic on PAINT… They should fire the person in charge of making this” “Wait is Kourtney completely photo shopped into this photo? There is no way she is actually there” “Lol, they forgot to invite kourtney so they just decided to photoshop her in” “They totally photo shopped a random photo of Kourtney into their group photo… ya know, like I Photoshop all my pics into my family photos” “This just increases my belief that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t even exist.”

So did they replace her head with a more flattering pic? Is she not really there??

While Kourt may very well be missing from the group pic, there’s also someone else more noticeably absent (aside from Kylie Jenner, we mean). Did you catch it? It’s Kanye West!

As we reported, Kim and Kanye are said to be currently living “separate lives” amid rumors that they’re struggling to keep their marriage afloat. A source close to the power couple said they’ve been focused on their own projects at the moment, telling People:

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

Well, Kanye’s absence from this pic definitely supports this report.

But Kourtney’s presence still remains a mystery. She re-posted the pic on her Instagram Stories, for what it’s worth, but that’s far from confirmation that she actually posed for the pic. Will we ever get answers? Probably not, so continue to speculate in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Twitter]