The Kardashians Have ‘Distanced Themselves’ From Tristan Thompson -- But Khloé Still Thinks He'll 'Step Up'?!

The Kardashian family have kept their distance from Tristan Thompson as much as possible ever since his cheating scandal! But there’s only so far Khloé Kardashian can stay…

As you most likely know by now, a rep for the Good American founder confirmed she and Tristan are having a second child together, reportedly a son, via surrogate! The news sent many people into a frenzy last week when they thought Khlo might be going back to a man who cheated YET AGAIN.

But we quickly learned that’s not the case. The child was conceived weeks before the 31-year-old athlete was exposed for cheating on the 38-year-old reality star again — only this time fathering a child with another woman. Tristan never fails to make a mess of his love life…

Related: How Khloé Subtly Reacted To Tristan Stepping Out With A Mystery Woman

Understandably, the scandal strained their relationship to the point that they have not been on speaking terms since December outside of any co-parenting matters regarding True. Or, we suppose, their baby boy — who is on the way very soon. But that isn’t the only relationship Tristan ruined. An Us Weekly insider spilled that the Kardashian-Jenner crew has kept Tristan at arm’s length ever since the whole controversy erupted. They said:

“As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Of course, they won’t be able to completely kick him out of their lives since he is the father to True and their son. But Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are (obvi) still team Koko no matter what. As the source noted, the family “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” adding:

“They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

It doesn’t surprise us that the KarJenners put some space between Tristan and them – especially since when they learned about the infidelity, they’ve made it pretty clear where they stood with him! Kylie even asked Kim over the phone during an episode of The Kardashians:

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Maybe not the worst. At least, Khloé doesn’t think so. Another source told the outlet the KUWTK star still believes 100% that Tristan will “step up” once their second child arrives, explaining:

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True. Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”

Well, we think Maralee Nichols would have something to say about that — as he still reportedly has done ZERO parenting to son Theo.

Thoughts on the Kardashian-Jenner’s distancing themselves from Tristan? Do you think he’ll ever mend his relationship with the fam? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]