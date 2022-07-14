Got A Tip?

Khloe Kardashian

Twitter Goes CRAZY Reacting To News Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having Another Baby!

Shocking and true.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having another child together — this time, via surrogate. And yes, the gestational carrier got pregnant BEFORE it was revealed that the basketball player cheated on The Kardashians star YET AGAIN.

ICYMI, Tristan fathered a son named Theo with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. He had sex with her after Khloé threw him a lavish 30th birthday party in March of 2021. Their affair was revealed in December, when Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit. Since then, Tristan has completely ignored this baby. We know, trash.

On Wednesday, Khloé’s rep confirmed the surrogacy reports, but made sure to note the timeline of conception — AKA before the reality star knew Tristan was stepping out on her:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Anyway…

With all that, Twitter absolutely took the news and ran with it. There are harsh and hateful reactions. It’s a lot of to take in. Protect your peace, Khloé! Ch-ch-check out what everyone’s been sharing (below)!

What are your thoughts on all of this, Perezcious readers?! Do you think Khloé made the right choice to give True a sibling? Or does she look like a clown for continuing any sort of connection to Tristan? SOUND OFF in the comments.

[Image via TNYF/MEGA/WENN/Twitter]

Jul 14, 2022 05:12am PDT

