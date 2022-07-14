Twitter Goes CRAZY Reacting To News Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having Another Baby!

Shocking and true.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having another child together — this time, via surrogate. And yes, the gestational carrier got pregnant BEFORE it was revealed that the basketball player cheated on The Kardashians star YET AGAIN.

ICYMI, Tristan fathered a son named Theo with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. He had sex with her after Khloé threw him a lavish 30th birthday party in March of 2021. Their affair was revealed in December, when Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit. Since then, Tristan has completely ignored this baby. We know, trash.

On Wednesday, Khloé’s rep confirmed the surrogacy reports, but made sure to note the timeline of conception — AKA before the reality star knew Tristan was stepping out on her:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Anyway…

With all that, Twitter absolutely took the news and ran with it. There are harsh and hateful reactions. It’s a lot of to take in. Protect your peace, Khloé! Ch-ch-check out what everyone’s been sharing (below)!

Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man? pic.twitter.com/K0ORxOuBps — ✨ (@Fantasticb0yage) July 13, 2022

Khloe: I'm having Tristan's baby via surrogate Literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/SSRECmnKsz — Ashley (@Love_Write87) July 13, 2022

so khloe kardashian is having another child with tristan pic.twitter.com/THFndQGBfy — ranil ❤️‍???? (@ranilwallace) July 13, 2022

Me reading the Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson surrogate news pic.twitter.com/K48rCmXxW1 — dubkaf???????? (@DubkafKathy) July 13, 2022

I rebuke the spirit of Khloe kardashian out of all my sistas pic.twitter.com/Sre2MdT1gt — ♡???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????☆ (@kissimonroe) July 14, 2022

He probably got the surrogate pregnant. Khloe Kardashian is suffering from complex issues at this point. pic.twitter.com/KkLpcCIWTA — YNEZ ???? (@Ynezssa) July 13, 2022

me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever pic.twitter.com/YXAKqXm9ZL — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 13, 2022

Every time I read a headline about khloe and Tristan I just know Jordyn Woods is having a good ass day — menace (@getgiggywit) July 13, 2022

Congratulations to khloe kardashian and Tristan???????? pic.twitter.com/7RBuS4DpeA — yuhyuh (@amrieass) July 13, 2022

*dont make fun of Khloe that could be you* I PROMISE YOU I WILL NEVER BE THAT MUCH OF AN IDIOT. HAHAHAAHAHAHHA — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) July 13, 2022

So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery. — Jessica???? (@Cali_Girl090) July 13, 2022

Khloe: 'I forgave him cuz I'm sure he won't embarrass me again' Tristan: pic.twitter.com/d0euhrHfRx — Niesjez ???????? (@niesjez) July 4, 2022

i think theres a case to be made Tristian Thompson is evil???? like he went ahead with the surrogate pregnancy FULLY aware of the fact he was about to have a love child on the side???? Theres levels to that kind of insanity. @khloekardashian that man HATES you https://t.co/CC7j4VURvc — ???? RENAISSANCE era incoming (@_13thofmay) July 13, 2022

What are your thoughts on all of this, Perezcious readers?! Do you think Khloé made the right choice to give True a sibling? Or does she look like a clown for continuing any sort of connection to Tristan? SOUND OFF in the comments.

[Image via TNYF/MEGA/WENN/Twitter]