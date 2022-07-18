Tristan Thompson Seen Holding Hands With Mystery Woman As Khloé Kardashian Preps For Surrogate Birth

Tristan Thompson appears to be completely unbothered by the media s**t storm that has erupted around him!

In many cases, that might be OK. Hey, man, do you! Right?? But in this instance, the NBA star’s behavior is definitely confusing considering he is set to have a second child via surrogate with ex-partner Khloé Kardashian! Like, even if he’s not involved romantically with the reality star any more, wouldn’t you think he’d want to be nearby to prep for the baby??

Evidently not!! Early on Monday morning, TMZ published new video of the basketball player partying in Mykonos, Greece over the weekend. Of course, we’ve been covering Tristan’s late-night habits in recent days in the gorgeous resort city. But it appears he’s taking things to the next level now — with a mystery chick hanging on his arm!

In the video clip, the 31-year-old father can be seen walking hand-in-hand with a woman through the streets of the beautiful town. The outlet notes the video was taken around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday morning. The Canadian-born pro athlete was reportedly partying at a local nightclub called Bonbonniere in the hours before his public stroll.

The woman has not been identified. The news outlet conceded it is “possible he met her while out” that night. The pair appeared to be pretty comfortable together during their walk around town. Tristan wore a floral-patterned shirt, while the woman walked alongside in a beautiful, flowing dress. They casually held hands, clearly appearing to be together and enjoying the sights. You can see the video for yourself HERE.

The timing of this possible tryst is, ummm, interesting!

As Perezcious readers will recall, news broke last week that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was set to welcome a second child via surrogate with the Good American founder. The two stars aren’t parenting as an attached pair, though. Khloé is set to go it alone, even though she wants Tristan to be as involved as he cares to be. Plus, it came out last week that the 38-year-old star of The Kardashians is “incredibly disappointed” in Tristan’s behavior amid this surrogate pregnancy. Yeah, no s**t!

Of course, that disappointment is directed at Tristan having fathered a child with Maralee Nichols late last year. Despite the then-imminent arrival of that baby in the final months of 2021, Tristan clammed up about what was coming and went forward towards surrogacy with Khloé. Now, the s**t has completely hit the fan. And True Thompson‘s baby bro is entering a very dramatic situation!

We can’t imagine this Greece trip and early-morning PDA stroll will help smooth things over with Khloé at all. Then again, Tristan reportedly told Nichols that he wants “five to six” children. The surrogate baby makes four (that we know of…) sooooo maybe Tristan is scouting out potential future baby mommas?!

Oof!

We just hope this dude can keep forking over the money required to support these children as they grow up. Those bills aren’t exactly chump change! What do U make of Tristan’s hand-holding habits out in Greece, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…!

