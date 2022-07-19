How Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reacted To Tristan Thompson Stepping Out With That Mystery Woman!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t too worried about what’s going on in Tristan Thompson‘s always scandalous love life!

On Monday, the 38-year-old reality TV star reacted to an Instagram video showing Thompson walk through the streets of Mykonos, Greece hand-in-hand with a mystery woman. Of course, Tristan’s unexpected appearance in the resort town created quite a stir when we first reported it. But it doesn’t appear as any of that anxiety is on Khloé’s agenda!

Of course, Khloé is no longer romantically involved with Tristan — that’s been made clear over and over after the news dropped she’s having a second baby with him via surrogate. So it makes sense that she wouldn’t care much about his romantic rendezvous in the gorgeous European locale.

Still, she proved her lack of concern for the hand-holding beyond a shadow of a doubt by taking to IG and double-tapping a KarJenner fan account’s take on the matter! It all came together Monday on a re-post of a video of Tristan walking through the streets of Mykonos with his mystery gal. The fan shared their thoughts about the Tristan sighting, writing:

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due”

The Good American founder shared her apparent stamp of approval for that thought by hitting “like” on the post. And as of Tuesday afternoon, Khloé’s like is still front and center on the fan account’s page. You can see the video and caption on the post itself (below):

Seems like Khlo agrees!

Fans were split on the situation, however. Some rightly recognized that Tristan stepping out like this right around the same time Khloé’s surrogate is supposedly giving birth is, uhhh, not a great look. Others argued that since the NBA star is single, he can do what he wants. Which is technically true! Though we’d point out he’s been doing what — and whom — he wants the whole time. Just sayin’!

Here are just a few of the varied IG takes on Tristan’s time in Greece:

“Everyone is just gagging because the news just came out that they are having another baby…” “I’m just wondering why any female would even want to touch that dude with anything less than a ten foot pole at this point” “Let’s see how long it takes before she’s pregnant” “It’s just the timing of it. Khloe is getting a bunch of hate online and the least you could do is not be so public with some random girl” “It’s the caption for me. Finally someone that gets it! He is single and living his best single life… FREELY!” “Because it’s just a cruel public display in light of the news”

As we’ve previously reported, Khloé and Tristan are not back together, and they are not even on speaking terms outside of co-parenting matters. So, yeah, it makes sense that she’d like that post. Still, those opinions really run the gamut!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of Tristan’s trip to Greece?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/KUWTK/YouTube]