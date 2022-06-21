Drag Queen Hating Politician Called Out As 'Hypocrite' By Drag Queen Friend -- With Receipts!

A drag queen never forgets… which is bad news for the anti-drag candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake!

For those who don’t know, the Donald Trump-backed candidate has taken a hard stance against drag queens as GOP lawmakers try to ban drag anywhere minors are present.

Like most Republicans, Lake has unfairly dubbed drag as a form of “grooming” — a term that is typically used to describe pedophiles coercing children into sexual acts. The former news anchor doubled down on this stance in a Twitter post Friday, writing:

“They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens. They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow.”

As Lake continues to lead the polls in her GOP primary race, one person has had enough of her anti-drag conjecture, especially considering Lake was apparently completely pro-drag in the past!

Richard Stevens, aka Phoenix drag queen Barbra Seville, took to Facebook to claim the gubernatorial candidate was once a big fan of the profession — and like any good queen, she brought the receipts.

Alongside photos of himself in full drag alongside Kari, the performer wrote:

“Now that [Lake] has waded in to the war on drag queens, know she is a complete hypocrite. I’ve performed for Kari’s birthday, I’ve performed in her home (with children present) and I’ve performed for her at some of the seediest bars in Phoenix… Kari was a friend of mine, and I stood by her when she turned to the right. I reached out (and she responded repeatedly) when she took a public drubbing.”

Lake’s campaign team responded to Stevens’ claims on Sunday, discrediting him as “radicalized” and someone whose interests serve Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic frontrunner for Arizona governor.

The statement read:

“Like most sane people, Kari Lake is very much opposed to grown men or women dancing provocatively for children, especially at the expense of the taxpayer. Why would anyone be opposed to this? This shouldn’t be controversial, but for some very nefarious reasons, the Media and Leftist Activists are choosing this hill to die on… Why is the Media fighting so hard to defend the Grooming of our Children?”

Such a gross response!

Stevens gave a rebuttal to AZcentral.com, claiming that Lake once allowed her own daughter to attend a drag performance. He also insisted that family-friendly drag shows are not hyper-sexualized.

Do U think this tea will derail Kari’s run?

[Image via Facebook/ABC15 Arizona]