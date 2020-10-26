Newly Single Kate Beckinsale Bares Her Claws At Body Shamer Over 'Dreadfully Thin' Comment

Kate Beckinsale has no time for online haters!

The Serendipity star has unfortunately been victim to trolling on social media in the past and has always been witty enough to come up with her share of clever responses. But just at the moment, when she’s fresh out of a relationship with young rapper Goody Grace, is DEFINITELY not the time to mess with Kate!

Last week, the 47-year-old posted a HIGHlarious Halloween video to her Instagram ready to sleep with her cat Clive who was dressed like Chucky, the antagonist from Child’s Play. However, one commenter decided this was an opportunity to body shame, which Kate didn’t take lying down!

Watch the clip for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram Sweet dreams ???? A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

The user wrote on Friday:

“You’re dreadfully thin.”

Are we watching the same video?? How can you tell if someone is “dreadfully thin” under that very comfy looking blanket?!

But Miz Beckinsale had the purr-fect response! She took one look at the troll’s IG profile pic and wrote:

“You’re wearing speedo goggles — it might be hard for you to be entirely confident about what you’re seeing — much less comment about it.”

Yasss! Love that biting wit! Do NOT expect to win a war of words with Kate Beckinsale, y’all! (Especially when she has a killer doll kitten by her side!)

BTW, Clive plays a very convincing Chucky! Scary stuff!

View this post on Instagram Thought you might like to see the full whammy A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 22, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

