Kate Middleton's Style Evolution

Ever since catching the media’s attention in 2004 as the girlfriend of Prince William, fans of the royal family worldwide have been captivated by Kate Middleton.

Since she was a student at the University of St Andrews who caught the eye of the future King, Kate has evolved into an envied style icon known for causing the so-called “Kate effect” because of her fashion choices.

Read on for the best looks worn by Miz Middleton over the years:

William’s Graduation — April 11, 2008

Though she had been spotted out on many occasions by cameras and paparazzi, this was one of the first milestone events we saw her attend with her boyfriend. Kate looked fresh-faced and not overly done up as she watched Will graduate as a Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot after successfully completing his flying course.

Waity Katie No More — November 16, 2010

The pair formally announced their engagement on November 16, 2010 after Will popped the question on October 20 in Kenya. The future royal made all the right moves with her blue wrap dress by Issa, matching perfectly to her new sapphire and diamond engagement ring which had previously belonged to Princess Diana.

First Royal Engagement — February 24, 2011

In the first official engagement as a couple, the newly engaged pair headed to Trearddur Bay to name a new RNLI lifeboat. Though she had previously attended some events, this was the first where she served as a guest of honor. Her brown-heavy outfit and fascinator with feathers didn’t do her too many favors, though it was a solid first look.

Wedding Day — April 29, 2011

Hundreds of thousands around the globe tuned in for the wedding of Will and Kate on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The bride worked with Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen for her Victorian-inspired long-sleeve dress which featured hand-cut lace roses, daffodils, shamrocks, and thistle onto ivory silk tulle. The skirt, bodice, and underskirt trim were made of English and French Chantilly lace. Her ivory silk tulle veil also featured hand-embroidered flowers.

As for her jewels, the 29-year-old wore Queen Elizabeth II‘s Cartier Halo tiara.

The tiara was a gift to the Queen Mother in 1936 from King George VI, and was later given to Elizabeth by her mother for her 18th birthday.

First Royal Tour — June 30, 2011

Kate Middleton looked chic in a lace midi dress for the official kick-off for her first Royal Tour in Canada, just two months after her wedding.

Royally Romantic — September 11, 2012

During the Diamond Jubilee tour of Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu, Catherine visited the Singapore Botanical Gardens in a very-fitting pale pink dress, featuring hand-painted orchids and a kimono-inspired fit.

Baby Blue — April 24, 2013

Though she didn’t wear anything too form fitting during her first pregnancy, many of the outfits chosen did highlight her growing bump, like this pale blue crepe dress from one of her go-to designers Emilia Wickstead, paired with a pair of gray suede pumps.

Mother To A Future King — July 23, 2013

The birth of Prince George was quite a big deal for the Monarchy, as it meant a new King was born. Prince Harry was officially knocked down a rank with the arrival of George Alexander Louis on July 22.

The proud new parents beamed outside of the hospital with their little bundle of joy, with Kate instinctively holding the bottom of her belly area in her polka-dot Jenny Packham dress. The 31-year-old was widely praised for accentuating her post-baby body hours and looking so well put together hours after birth.

Many drew a rightful comparison to Diana, who wore a polka dot dress while exiting the Lindo Wing after the arrival of William.

Moms’ Night Out — December 5, 2013

The new mum and dad looked dapper for an evening out at the premiere of Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom at the Odeon Leicester Square, with Kate in a slinky Roland Mouret dress (she previously wore it in 2012) and a Zara necklace.

All Smiles — August 4, 2014

Just a month before announcing her second pregnancy, Catherine certainly had a glow about her. We just didn’t know at the time it was a pregnancy glow peeking out from her cream ensemble!

Welcoming Baby Charlotte — May 2, 2015

Kate once again turned to a favorite designer, Jenny Packham, for the arrival of her little girl Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Though the 3/4 sleeve shift dress did not accentuate her postpartum figure as much, we have to give her credit for looking so put together once again after giving birth.

Cricket Queen — April 10, 2016

It’s not everyday she strays from her usual ensembles, but when she does, it’s a real treat to see! Though the Duchess does wear polka dots and stripes on occasion, more patterned pieces are typically not worn as often. Ahead of a game of cricket, she wore a brightly colored dress by Anita Dongre with a pair of neutral wedges during a royal tour of India.

Polka Dot Pretty — September 16, 2016

Not everyone can pull off polka dots, but Kate does it effortlessly! Another major fashion win was this sky-blue dress by Altuzarra, speckled with black and white polka dots and a button down front, which perfectly fit her figure.

A Vision In Red — April 20, 2017

Though she has historically favored shades of blue, yellow, and pink, we love when she makes a statement in red, like she did in this Giorgio Armani suit while at an engagement in London with William and Harry.

Pippa’s Wedding — May 20, 2017

Kate regularly puts her best face forward for various functions and events, but it’s not every day your sister becomes a bride! For younger sis Pippa Middleton‘s big day, she made sure not to steal the spotlight (remember when Pippa’s bum was the talk of the town back in 2011?) from the blushing bride but looked elegant in her blush pink dress.

Louis Makes Five — April 23, 2018

Once again, Kate tipped her hat to Lady Di with her outfit after welcoming the birth of her second son, Louis Arthur Charles. After the arrival of her third child, the glowing momma stepped out in a Jenny Packham red dress with a white Peter Pan collar, similar to what her late mother-in-law wore when Harry was born.

Magenta Moment — October 12, 2018

For the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, the new momma turned heads on a blustery day in her magenta, accented by a matching fascinator and velvet pumps.

Nautical Chic — May 7, 2019

Though we typically see Kate rocking dresses for more formal occasions, she does sport pants and skirts as well. At the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta, she was perfectly on brand in navy heels and pants, with a striped top and red clutch. Ahoy!!

Floral Fabulous — September 10, 2019

A garden affair! Kate was spotted in a darling floral ensem during a visit to the Back To Nature Festival at RHS Garden Wisley.

Absolutely Athletic — February 26, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles during a short race against para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium. We adore seeing her in a casual look!

Masked Up — December 7, 2020

Though we missed the Royals during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is good to see Middleton complying with mask safety. Sleek in blue and ever the beauty!

