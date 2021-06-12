RHOBH Star Kathy Hilton Spills Details On Paris Hilton’s Upcoming Wedding!

Kathy Hilton dropped some details about her daughter Paris Hilton’s upcoming nuptials!

In a recent interview with People, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she would be taking over the planning for the 40-year-old and her fiancé Carter Reum. She said:

“I’m going to handle the wedding. I’m going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic.”

And while Paris may seem like the luxurious type, Kathy shared how the business mogul actually would prefer a simple affair, explaining:

“She’s not the fancy person people might think. The truth is, she’d be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She’s very easy breezy.”

Those ideas don’t seem super low-key, but hopefully, Paris will like them! Fans will probably find out her thoughts when Peacock releases the 13-part docuseries called Paris In Love, which will give fans an insider peek into the ceremony planning. The DJ announced the exciting venture on her Instagram last month, writing:

“Bride To Be. I’m so excited to share my wedding journey with you on my new show coming soon to @PeacockTV. What part of me planning the wedding do you want to see most?”

We would love to see all of it — especially if Kathy and Paris opt for the dangling unicorns and teddy bears. That conversation should be an interesting one!

As you may know, the TV personality got engaged to Carter during a private island getaway in February after a year of dating. Just weeks before the happy news, the couple actually revealed they were going through IVF in hopes of welcoming twins. She told People of the milestone decisions for her life at the time:

“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

And it seems like Kathy is ready for new additions, too! The momma shared with the publication how she’s been loving the time with her three grandchildren from Nicky Hilton and Barron Hilton.

“They love coming to my house. I keep strollers by the front door with baby dolls that they keep here. And in their room, I have lots of old toys — a big dollhouse, a painted secretary with pink hearts, and my Madame Alexander doll collection.”

She then added:

“They love coming to Kiki and Papa’s!”

To be honest, we cannot wait to see what’s next for Paris! The wedding sure sounds like it’ll be a spectacular event based on the small deets we have.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]