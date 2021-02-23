Paris Hilton Admits She Was 'Bummed' When Carter Reum Didn't Propose Months Ago

Paris Hilton is dishing out the deets about her recent engagement to Carter Reum!

In the premiere episode of her new podcast, This Is Paris, the 40-year-old heiress recalled her now-fiancé’s beach proposal, admitting she “was very surprised” when the venture capitalist popped the question on a trip to a private island for their February birthdays. Because as it turns out, Hilton originally thought he was going to ask her to marry him at their first-anniversary celebration back in December!

As one could guess, she was a little upset when no ring appeared, sharing:

“When it didn’t happen, I didn’t say anything but I was a little bummed.”

After dropping some not-so-subtle hints, her husband-to-be told her:

“When I do ask you, it’s going to be something even more amazing than this, so you’ll see soon.”

Aww, that’s kind of cute hot! But we’re sure a lot of us can understand the frustration.

As you may know, Reum ended up proposing earlier this month, with the businessman also inviting some of their family members to share in the special moment. Before the proposal, he apparently informed Hilton to get dolled up so they could take some pics together — and she certainly came dressed to impress in a stunning white dress. The DJ recalled that “he got down on one knee” as soon as they got to the beach, explaining:

“I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy.”

Hilton continued:

“It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment.”

In the podcast episode, she also went on to say that the pair “can’t wait” to start a family together.

“It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together. First the wedding, then the babies.”

Last month, the Stars Are Blind singer revealed that the couple had already started in vitro fertilization. On The Trend Report with Mara podcast, Paris was explaining:

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

But before they have some little ones running around, Hilton plans to take Reum’s last name.

“I’m going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it.”

It is pretty iconic at this point! As we mentioned before, the duo’s engagement comes after they celebrated their first anniversary, with Hilton honoring the day with a video montage of their whirlwind romance. In the sweet tribute, she captioned the Instagram post with:

“Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime. I have never felt so close to another person in my life.”

The star made their relationship Insta official last April after they were first romantically linked in January. It was then that she told The Sunday Times that she finally found the one, confessing:

“I feel like my grandmother sent him to save me. I love him so much. Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with.”

For those who may not remember, Hilton was previously engaged to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis, and Chris Zylka. But in the same interview, she opened up about her past entanglements, admitting:

“I’ve said ‘He’s the one’ before just because I always wanted to portray, ‘I’m so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,’ but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.”

Glad you found your guy and finally got your ring, Paris!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Paris Hilton/YouTube ]