VPR’s Katie Maloney Reveals What ‘Broke’ Her Marriage To Tom Schwartz!

Katie Maloney is opening up about her divorce from Tom Schwartz!

Fans are getting to see the couple’s messy breakup play out in the new season of Vanderpump Rules — and finally learn what actually led Katie to pull the plug on their relationship after 12 years together. It turns out the 36-year-old reality star blames “the other woman in our marriage” for the end of their relationship — and no, it’s not Raquel Leviss.

Related: Katie Reveals How Many People She Hooked Up With After Tom Schwartz Split

No, it was Schwartz & Sandy’s — the bar he shares with Tom Sandoval!

During a new episode of the Bravo show on Wednesday, the two best friends and business partners finally opened their new bar and hosted a party for the Daily Mail. While this was a huge moment for the Toms, Katie wasn’t in a celebratory mood! In fact, she was feeling pretty upset over the opening! She broke down in tears in a confessional, explaining that her romance with Tom ended, all thanks to his new business venture:

“I’m trying to be excited for Tom, but this bar has a very complicated history. It put a massive strain on our relationship. It just was a lot more of a presence in my life than I thought it would be, without me having say over it. All of the marital issues and arguments and everything we were having has now just been personified. This bar was the other woman in our marriage, and I’m standing inside of her now.”

Yikes. That must have made the bash so difficult for Katie! Who wants to celebrate the wrecking ball that demolished your marriage?

At the event, the former couple sat down to talk, during which Tom confessed he dedicated most of his attention to Schwartz & Sandy’s — and not to Katie. He told his ex-wife:

“In the divorce, I let myself get sucked in.”

Katie seemed to agree, as she then revealed the pressure of the bar’s opening became too much, to the point where it “broke” them:

“It nearly broke you, and it nearly broke me. It broke us kinda, so was it worth it?”

Whoa! Clearly taken aback by her statement, Tom replied:

“Don’t say that. Jesus, I don’t know how to answer that. I just don’t want you to ever think that I chose this place over you because I didn’t.”

However, Katie didn’t see it that way! She insisted the 40-year-old never put their marriage first and instead “chose a lot” of things over her, including the bar:

“Well, I feel like you chose a lot over me. You never chose me in any side, in any argument, even when it was me having your back in things. It just made me feel like you don’t like me. I think a lot of things I was choosing to ignore and choosing to live with and think that it was okay, and it wasn’t okay.”

Her words seemed to hit hard for Tom, as he apologized for what happened. The TomTom co-founder also told Katie he’s “trying to move forward and not beat myself up too much, but I’m self-aware.” Tearfully, he added in a confessional:

“Maybe I wish I had really fought for her, but I think I would’ve been prolonging the pain and making her suffer and detracting from her happiness. I’m so madly in love with this whole bar, this lounge, the concept, but sometimes I ask myself, ‘Was it worth it?’ and I don’t know.”

Oof. He really said it all right there, didn’t he? He was “madly in love” and it wasn’t with his wife. We guess he’ll find out sooner or later if it was “worth it!” Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock]