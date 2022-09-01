Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay FINALLY Speaks Out About Controversial Hookup Between Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss During Her Wedding Weekend!

Scheana Shay broke her silence on the alleged hookup between her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss!

As we’ve been reporting, the pair allegedly made out during the 37-year-old reality star’s recent wedding to Brock Davies in Cancun, Mexico. It unsurprisingly did not go over well – especially with his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, who caught them and got into a screaming match with Tom over the liplock. Following the wedding celebrations, an insider noted to E! News that Tom and Raquel have been getting closer, leading to some more “tension” between the 39-year-old and his former lover.

And while rumors of a relationship between Raquel and Tom have been going around for some time, Katie apparently blamed their recent tryst on Scheana. A production source from the reality series told Page Six this week:

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding. Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

However, another insider claimed Katie only has herself to blame for the hookup between her ex and Raquel since she “put the idea out there” first:

“She planted the seed. Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel. ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’”

So what does Scheana have to say about what went down at her nuptials between Tom and Raquel? The momma spoke with E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday about the situation, saying she “personally did not see anyone else make out.” But she explained:

“I saw them talking. I did not see anything further than that, but I heard.”



Beyond the kissing scandal, Katie potentially got wrapped in some other drama long before Scheana and Brock said their “I dos,” too. While the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host was down in Mexico during the wedding festivities, she was missing from the actual ceremony. According to Brock, Katie had been “disinvited” from the nuptials but still “rocked up anyway for a girls trip.” She, however, denied his accusation.

Speaking with Daily Pop, the fitness trainer doubled down on the claim. When asked which VPR cast members were not present for the wedding, Brock explained that he and Scheana wanted an intimate ceremony with their family and friends. Although they were able to have their special day with their loved ones, he commented on the show that “you can’t have an intimate moment when you have it at a public resort” before adding:

“I’ll leave it at that.”

Well, this upcoming season of VPR is certainly going to be filled with drama between the controversial wedding hookup and Katie being uninvited to the wedding! You can ch-ch-check out the newlyweds’ entire interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Scheana knows more about the situation than she’s letting on? Sound OFF in the comments below.

