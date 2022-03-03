Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Found Dead In Dorm Room At 22

Stanford University and the soccer community are mourning the loss of a dear athlete.

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper for Stanford’s women’s soccer team, died on Tuesday at just 22 years old.

Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Susie Brubaker-Cole, and The Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics, Bernard Muir, announced her death in a letter to the community on Wednesday, following news the day prior that a student had passed away in an on-campus residence. Updating students and faculty, the letter began:

“It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time, but police said that there was no cause for concern to anyone on campus and that they are not treating Meyer’s death as suspicious.

According to The Stanford Daily, residents of Crothers Hall noticed ambulances and police cars near the building at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Residents also confirmed that the officials were inside and cars lingered in the area through the afternoon. More specific information about her death or how she was found has not been revealed.

Stanford’s official statement went on to recognize how loved Katie was among her friends, adding:

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.”

The senior in college from Newbury Park, California was an accomplished athlete who made headlines in 2019 for leading her team to victory against the University of North Carolina to win the NCAA title.

Her incredible goalkeeping is what secured the championship title — you can see some highlights of that game (below).

Similarly, Katie also went viral for one of her reactions to a save at that game.

Ecstatic about the play, she was captured speaking directly to an ESPN camera before pantomiming locking her lips and throwing away the key. Ch-ch-check out the memorable moment:

Can never forget this big mood ???????? pic.twitter.com/PUCkSxAYxR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2020

Katie also competed in national teams in Italy and The Netherlands, as well as won several other prestigious tournaments throughout her life.

On her time as an athlete, Stanford staff added:

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019.”

But the 22-year-old’s presence went far beyond the field, as well. The letter continued:

“Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

In Katie’s bio on the university’s website, she reflected on life as a student and athlete. Her love for her professors was so prominent, she expressed:

“Traveling during Fall Season can be stressful because I miss classes, but my professors have been so accommodating and understanding… my teammates and I try to pay them back by getting big wins for the Farm.”

She also sweetly noted of her teammates:

“Balancing a tight schedule becomes a little bit easier when you have your best friends by your side to help motivate you.”

Counselors have been made available at Katie’s residence, where she was a resident assistant. Athletics counseling staff have also been working with student athletes as everyone in the Cali community works to grieve this devastating loss.

One of Katie’s sisters, Sam Perez, took to her Instagram Story to mourn the loss and thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support. While re-sharing Stanford’s post (above), she reflected:

“There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family. I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken-hearted and love Kat so much.”

She also attached a link to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to support the Meyer family. Funds will go toward a funeral and more as they recover from this heartbreak. So far, they have already raised more than $60,000 of a $100,000 goal. To support the family, check out the fundraiser HERE.

The Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Director of Athletics concluded their sad message asking for students to look out for one another in this time of tragedy, writing:

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone. There are resources available to support us during this difficult time. We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones. Be caring to yourselves and one another. We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other. More details about opportunities to remember Katie as a community will be communicated as soon as we are able.”

Check out just a smattering of some of the tributes shared in Katie’s honor (below).

Devastated to hear the news today about Katie Meyer. All my prayers to her loved ones, @StanfordWSoccer and the entire @GoStanford family. Will never forget her performance in the 2019 National Championship.

Katie Meyer, the captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, has died. She was 22 years old. "There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer's passing," Stanford AD Bernard Muir said in a statement.

The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer.

Tonight, we take a moment to honor the life of Katie Meyer. Our hearts go out to Katie's family, friends and the Stanford soccer community.

Forever a part of our Stanford family ❤️

We are sending so much love to the Myer family and everyone who knew and loved Katie.

What a terrible, heartbreaking loss.

R.I.P.

