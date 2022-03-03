OMG! Teen Electrocuted To Death By Cell Phone Charger

This is heartbreaking.

A teenage boy from Argentina passed away suddenly Saturday night after simply trying to charge his phone. According to local outlet TN, Angel Andrada, just 18, was electrocuted to death at around 8 p.m. in his home in Maipu, Argentina.

According to the outlet, the teenager asked his family if he could be excused from the dinner table to go and charge his phone. The parents agreed, but it sounds like they expected him to return because they got concerned when he didn’t immediately come back. Moments later, his parents heard a loud noise coming from the bedroom. Angel’s father went to see what happened and discovered his son lying on the floor with visible burn marks! Oh, no!

Related: Stanford Women’s Soccer Star Katie Meyer Found Dead In Dorm Room At 22

The dad then carried the 18-year-old to the car and drove him to the Diego Paroissien Regional Hospital. Tragically, Angel was pronounced dead upon arrival. Doctors explained that he suffered a “fatal electric shock” that caused “burns to his neck, both wrists, and his right foot.” OMG. How scary that the burns spread all across his body!

An official investigation has begun. Authorities already went to Andrada’s house to examine the phone charger and electrical connections. No findings have been released at this time.

Related: McDonald’s Customer Drank An Entire Coke Zero – Only To Find MAGGOTS At The Bottom!

In the meantime, relatives have taken to social media to mourn the young man with moving tributes. One person shared via Facebook (in a message that has been translated to English):

“Fly high Angel Andrada, dear nephew, and give strength to your family to help relieve them of such great pain. My condolences to the family, I send you a hug with all my heart.”

As shocking as this cause of death may sound, it sadly isn’t the only incident of this nature. Last September, a 14-year-old girl in Brazil was also electrocuted to death while doing an everyday task. According to reports, she was using a hair straightener. Police believe that she was shocked when an exposed wire touched her wet hair, killing her instantly.

Similarly, elsewhere in Brazil, another girl was using her cell phone while it was being charged during a storm when her home was hit by lightning. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead when she arrived. How horrifying.

We are sending love to Angel’s friends and family in this difficult time! R.I.P.

[Image via Angel Andrada/Instagram]