Darren Criss Reveals Brother Charles Died By Suicide In Heartbreaking Post

Darren Criss is mourning the devastating loss of his older brother Charles “Chuck” Criss.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal his sibling died by suicide at the age of 36 last month. Alongside several family pictures and images of Charles from over the years, Darren shared that for the past couple of years, his brother had “struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch” in his life, saying:

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time, a depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings – a dangerous combination truly outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him.”

He added:

“We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself, but last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life.”

So sad…

Elsewhere in the heartbreaking post, Darren remembered Charles as “vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated and adored,” plus “a total goofball, which made him all the more lovable.” The Glee alum also detailed his love for his brother, expressing:

“Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other. He was my confidant and companion as we discovered the world together. As we got older, music became one of our greatest bonds … We were each other’s culture & comedy brokers. Nostalgia & adolescence witnesses. Video game & basketball buddies. Unwaveringly supportive audience members. He was my favorite playmate, schoolmate, bandmate — and I am so eternally grateful that I got to share the adventure of growing up with an older brother like that. My life is better for it.”

He then noted just how much love Charles had for everyone in his life:

“Chuck loved a lot in his life. And love fully. He loved his parents. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He deeply loved his long-term romantic partner. But above all, it is important to emphasize just how much he really loved his children … His world revolved around them, and he loved being their father. He shared with them his own joy, good humor and song, and they adored him for it.”

Darren went on to remind everyone that his brother’s life will never be defined by the way he died, explaining:

“There are hundreds of one-line solutions one could apply here: perhaps this was a way to finally feel control over a life he felt he had lost control of, maybe this was the only way in which he could find peace… But I feel that leaving the matter there would be reductive of the much larger examination required of this tragedy. … All of the wonderful, inspiring, positive things about his life far outshine the circumstances by which it came to an end.”

The American Crime Story star concluded his message encouraging others struggling with their mental health to reach out for professional help — and most importantly, not to feel ashamed in doing so:

“Allowing oneself to be vulnerable and open about any weakness is in fact an admirable display of strength, and the best first step anyone can take on the road to recovery. If you or someone you know is feeling lost or hopeless, seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you. It is an infinite resource. One you deserve not only to receive from others, but to receive from yourself as well.”

Our hearts just break for Darren…

We are sending Charles’ entire family and friends our love during this devastating time. You can read the entire message from Darren (below):

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

