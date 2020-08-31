Katy Perry Hasn’t Heard From Russell Brand Since He Texted To Divorce Her!

Katy Perry is blissfully living in the present and hopeful for the future, even as she revisits a difficult moment from her past.

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, the new momma reflected on her 14-month-long marriage to Russell Brand. And guess what? Eight years after the pair got divorced, the union still brings up bad memories for the Smile singer! (Y’all do remember that the infamous Brit broke things off with her via text message, right? Yeah, we wouldn’t forget that either…)

Though the pair started off hot and heavy back in 2009 when Perry was climbing the charts with one pop hit after another and got married just one year later in 2010, she described the relationship as the “first breaking of my idealistic mind” in retrospect. She explained:

“I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once.”

The California native went on to say she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges,” but even she admitted their romance took a rather unfortunate turn she did not see coming. As we mentioned, the 35-year-old songstress was stunned to learn that Brand wanted out from their marriage through a cold text message rather than a dignified, face-to-face conversation.

Speaking to Vogue about the painful separation in 2013, Katy admitted there’s no love lost between them:

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Once their divorce was finalized in 2012, the starlet went on to date John Mayer for about three years before getting together with her fiancé and baby daddy Orlando Bloom. Despite a painful breakup in 2017, the cute couple eventually reconciled, got engaged, and just welcomed their first child together this year — a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom!

Of course, she had far nicer things to say about the 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star, telling the outlet their dynamic is “a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship.”

The Never Worn White singer continued:

“It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we’ll just do it in public. But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers.”

Perry also shared how this coupling feels more secure than any other relationship she’s been in:

“Dating is different. Weekend lovers? That’s fun, that’s candy. This is solid. This is like the main course.”

It sounds like Daisy’s parents are the real deal and happily in love, and we love to hear it! There should be nothing but smiles, love, and joy in this blissful new chapter of parenthood. And apart from this candid sit-down, it doesn’t seem like Katy’s too focused on her past.

For his part, Russell rarely speaks about his time with the pop singer, but he has responded kindly when asked about his ex in interviews, describing her as “a lovely human being” in a Q&A session once. Though he did share a rather confusing message about heartbreak shortly after Perry’s pregnancy news, the comedian is seemingly still living his own happily ever after with wife Laura Gallacher and their 3-year-old daughter, Mabel Brand.

All’s well that ends well, we guess! Cheers to the future, but Perezcious readers, what did U think about this blast from the past? Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below) and let us know what you think in the comments!

