Keanu Reeves Reveals The Real Story Behind Viral 'Sad Keanu' Meme!

Keanu Reeves is ready to tell the truth about “Sad Keanu”!

The Matrix Resurrections star stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday when host Stephen Colbert brought up the “Sad Keanu” meme that took the internet by storm over a decade ago.

For those who haven’t been on the internet, a photo of the actor looking gloomy while sitting on a park bench went viral in 2010, with the meme community dubbing it “Sad Keanu.” The visual was a perfect way for fans to express the ugh-inducing moments life brought them, as many are privy to the string of personal tragedies the star suffered years before.

In 1999, his romance with actress Jennifer Syme ended after their child together was stillborn at eight months. The pair stayed friendly after the split, but tragedy struck again in 2001 when Jennifer died in a car crash at the age of 28. So when “Sad Keanu” went viral years later, there was naturally a lot of speculation that it was connected to those devastating moments.

But when Colbert asked Keanu about the meme this week, the actor revealed there was a much more simple reason why he looked so melancholy: he was hungry!

He said of the picture:

“Man, I’m eating a sandwich! I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.”

Ha! We can certainly relate to that! When the comedian asked why his guest had become “so meme-able,” Keanu replied:

“I have no clue, sir.”

That’s a mystery for another day. But at least this one is solved, and now we know “Sad Keanu” is actually “Hungry Keanu”! Ch-ch-check out a clip of the interview (below) for more.

[Image via CBS]