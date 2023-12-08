Keanu Reeves' Home Robbed By Group Of Men In Ski Masks!

Keanu Reeves‘ home has been broken into again — but this is easily the scariest time yet!

The Matrix alum has been a target for trespassers before, but this time is genuinely terrifying — a group of men in ski masks! Law enforcement sources told TMZ this went down Wednesday night as LAPD officers responded to a call about a possible intruder. This was early, around 7 p.m. Cops didn’t find anyone.

But later that night, around 1 a.m., an actual alarm was triggered. Thanks to security cam footage, cops were able to see the break-in — it was not one but several men, and they were wearing masks! So scary! Sources tell the outlet they got away, stealing at least one firearm. Oof. We know Keanu has to train with guns for his movies, we didn’t realize he kept them on the property. Scary to think these guys were suddenly armed on top of everything!

Thankfully Keanu was not home. He may be amazing, but he isn’t John Wick IRL. We would hate for him to be confronted by a bunch of scary ass dudes for real.

