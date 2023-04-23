Matthew Perry Vows To Remove Those Controversial Remarks About Keanu Reeves From Future Memoir Editions!

Matthew Perry plans to make some big changes to his memoir moving forward!

For those who don’t recall, the 53-year-old actor came under fire shortly after the release of his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing last year. Why is that? He made some brutal remarks about Keanu Reeves, questioning several times why he “still walks among us” when “really talented guys” and “original thinkers like” River Phoenix, Chris Farley, and Heath Ledger had passed away. It was very harsh!

Considering Matthew did not explain in the memoir why The Matrix star was called out, many believed that these two stars had unknown beef with each other. However, that was not the case! Following the backlash, Matthew released an apologetic statement to People and claimed he choose “a random name” when writing the book:

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Related: Britney Spears’ Dad Is ‘Unhappy About What Is Coming’ In Her Tell-All Memoir!

Hmm. There’s no bad blood? Really? It is hard to believe he had pulled the name of someone well-known like Keanu to jokingly wish the Speed star would kick the bucket — and there ends up being nothing more to the story than a simple “mistake.”

But months after the controversy, Matthew is taking it a step further than an apology. At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, the Friends alum revealed he plans on omitting Keanu’s name from all future editions of the memoir:

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Matthew then noted he has not been able to apologize to the 58-year-old personally yet, adding:

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.”

For his part, Keanu never addressed the controversy publicly. But an Us Weekly source said the John Wick actor was blindsided by the comments at the time:

“Keanu thought the comments came out of left field. It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”

We’ll have to see if Matthew follows through on his promise! Reaction to his announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jennifer Hudson Interview/YouTube]