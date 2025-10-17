Rosie O'Donnell Drags Keanu Reeves As 'Worst' Talk Show Guest!

Rosie O’Donnell isn’t done talking s**t about her daytime TV past! But this time she took a shot at someone a hell of a lot more beloved than Elisabeth Hasselbeck!

During her own appearance on Australia’s Sam Pang Tonight, the comedian talked about her time on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, when people still thought of her as “The Queen of Nice.” Asked to rate her guests, she praised Barbra Streisand as her favorite guest ever — but the worst? The name she thought of was Keanu Reeves! She said:

“One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he’s not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves.”

Dang, really??

She said he was sitting there looking “gorgeous” but “would not answer a question”:

“I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ ‘Good.’ We were live. We couldn’t retape. I finally said after three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'”

This was in 1997. Rosie did have him back on and said he “got the hang of it” more later. She added that she thinks Keanu is “a lovely man and a good-hearted guy, so I don’t wanna throw him under the bus.”

That’s nice and all. She clearly wasn’t afraid to grill him live while this happened, though, asking:

“You don’t do a lot of these shows do you? Do you hate them?”

He responded:

“I’m not comfortable with them, but they’re fun. It’s alright.”

And she was ready with a condescending:

“Do you want a snack or something?”

Huh. Maybe, and hear us out… just maybe… It wasn’t Keanu? But maybe the questions? We mean, “How’s it going??” As a parent, doesn’t Rosie know that’s a total dead end??

Just for a little comparison, Keanu’s appearance on Stephen Colbert 6 years ago went viral — but NOT because he didn’t answer questions. No, this was because he was asked a pretty thoughtful question, “What do you think happens when we die?” And he answered succinctly but beautifully:

“I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

And the next time he got the “Colbert Questionert” he got another 5.7 million views as people love his answers so much!

And in a more recent example Keanu was a guest on New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce just this week. And he was put at ease in a really casual conversation — and was as animated and energetic and good-humored as we’ve ever seen him in an interview!

(We highly recommend that convo btw!)

So, just saying, maybe it’s not the guest that’s to blame this time? Just a thought!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Is Rosie right that Keanu didn’t get it back then? Or was it the talk show host?

[Image via Sam Pang Tonight/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/New Heights/YouTube.]