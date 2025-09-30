How Keith Urban Proved He Was Done With Nicole Kidman Marriage: 'Writing Was On The Wall'

We were shocked to hear about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban splitting up. We mean, after two decades of lovey-dovey red carpets we thought they’d go the distance… Hell, 20 years, they did go the distance kind of! How are they breaking up??

Obviously we’re trying to figure out what the heck happened. The point where the fracture began? That we still don’t know. But according to a source spilling to People, the moment the whole thing broke apart is really clear. They say it’s when Keith got his own place:

“Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

Um… yeah!

When the husband moves out, we’d say yeah, that’s always a pretty good sign the marriage is over. But we have to ask…

What do they mean he “quietly” got his own place? Surely they don’t mean quietly as in Nicole didn’t know? Maybe she didn’t know it was meant to be his full-time residence?? They are rich stars after all, having another home in a city you have to do a lot of work is hardly a red flag. Is that what happened? He got a place in Nashville and suddenly that just became… where he lived? And, as a source previously told TMZ, he left her with their two daughters, “holding the family together”?? Because if so, that’s pretty awful of him!

Also… When they say the couple’s “lives were moving in different directions” do they mean he wants to be a single musician in well-known party town Nashville, Tennessee?? And she wanted to continue being a mom to their girls, as well as her daughter from the Tom Cruise marriage??

Keith is 57 years old. It’s right in that age range where men tend to have these kinds of midlife crises… Just sayin’. It’s a story we’ve heard way too many times in our line of work. You probably can name a few stars who left their ladies and suddenly were dating younger women… Look, we don’t know that’s what’s going on. We obviously have no idea what really happened between these two, but for them to grow apart so many years into their marriage… And for him to move out like that, without the kids…

We just need a little more info, y’all! Because we feel like we’re still just scratching the surface of what’s going on here.

