Keith Urban Changed Song Lyrics About Nicole Kidman To Reference Young Country Star -- Right Before Rumors Swirled He's Seeing Someone Else!

Did Keith Urban just reveal who the other woman is?!

We’ve all been scrambling to figure out what went wrong between the country star and his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman. As the shock waves of their split continue to ripple, we’ve learned there’s a big rumor swirling in Nashville that he’s moved on with another woman. And according to DailyMail.com sources, that mystery lady is actually a “younger woman in the business”!

Now, thanks to a shocking resurfaced video, fans think they might’ve figured the mystery out. And if so, no wonder the Babygirl lead is feeling so “betrayed”! This is messy AF!

As we all know, the breakup news hit the internet on Monday. Just days before, Keith was caught changing the lyrics to a song originally written about his romance with the actress! And the lyric change is telling!

Over the weekend, Keith was performing amid his High and Alive World Tour, which began in May. While performing The Fighter, he switched up the lyrics to call out one of his musicians (and a rising country star in her own right), Maggie Baugh. See (below):

She proudly posted a clip of the show to her Instagram on Saturday. It shows the duo performing together, both strumming on guitars, when Keith surprisingly sings:

“When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player”

The original lyric?

“When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter”

Yeah… He turned a romantic lyric about Nicole into a gushy comment about his 25-year-old band member…

Maggie, for her part, acted stunned by the reference, captioning the post:

“Did he just say that “

Exactly what we’re all thinking!

Maggie’s been on Keith’s tour throughout the summer and frequently posts videos performing with him to her feed.

As mentioned, she’s an up-and-coming young star in the country business — which also happens to be Keith’s “business.” See where we’re going with this?

After this clip emerged, many fans speculated this could be the new woman the crooner has eyes for! Right now, however, there’s no confirmation. For all we know, they could just be pals and Keith was just trying to have some fun on stage. Maybe that lyric change means nothing at all?

Though, if we were The Perfect Couple star, we might be feeling upset over it. The Fighter is all about Keith wanting to protect his wife from getting “hardened to the world” — ironic now that he’s the one causing her so much pain! But in better times back in 2017, he told Billboard:

“It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.”

Referring to the 58-year-old as “female and tender,” he went on:

“The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways. … I want that tenderness to not have to get hardened to the world. That’s my job as her husband, to put myself around her so she can remain that way. And that’s really the chorus of The Fighter.”

So — whether or not anything’s going on with Maggie — the fact he sang about another woman in this tune has gotta sting!

Keith and Nicole have reportedly had issues all summer as they’ve largely been apart the whole time. Keith even got his own home in Nashville. But the leading lady was still “blindsided” by the split, and despite having already hashed out divorce details, TMZ sources claimed she made a last-minute decision on Tuesday to finally file. It certainly suggests she reached the end of her rope and saw there was no fixing the marriage, despite having tried.

Is this why?? Do YOU think this is the mystery woman? Sound OFF (below)!

