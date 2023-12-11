Keke Palmer Says 'My Life Is Truly Unraveling' Amid Darius Jackson Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer is going through it.

On Sunday, the Nope actress took to Instagram with a video of her holding 9-month-old son Leodis Andrellton, set to Nicki Minaj’s famous song Seeing Green… and she captioned it with a candid message about how she feels some fans could potentially be perceiving her tumultuous — and very public — situation with estranged baby daddy Darius Jackson. She wrote:

“When reality TV makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear my trauma like a [Dolce & Gabbana] coat because Sharon [Palmer] didn’t raise no b****”

Damn!

As Perezcious readers know, the 30-year-old was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius, as well as temporary sole custody of their son in the wake of shocking abuse allegations. Keke’s mom, Sharon, whom she references in the video, has also been a controversial part of the estranged couple’s recent feuds, according to Darius.

Related: Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset

Keke added in the post’s caption:

“Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE”

See (below):

In the comments, SZA dropped some supportive words for the mother of one, writing:

“Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless !!”

Teyana Taylor, who’s also going through a separation, added “MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!!” while Lili Reinhart wrote:

“And we love you so much”

Awww! We love to see the support!

According to People, a hearing had been set for last week on December 5, but the Alice actress and Darius jointly requested to push back the date to “allow the parties time to attend mediation.” Per a source spilling to the outlet, Keke “agreed to mediation because the case has gotten so much speculation and media attention, and she is concerned about her privacy, Leo’s privacy, and the privacy of her family.”

However, a source told the outlet her priority is “to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else,” and that the restraining and custody order “remain in full force and effect.” The source added:

“Her preference is to resolve the situation privately rather than in open court, if possible.”

But if that can’t be the case, Keke will move forward with the hearing “to ensure a safe and healthy outcome for herself and Leo.”

Our support is with her! Such a difficult situation — especially in the limelight. We hope she and Leo remain safe!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Darius Jackson/Instagram & Vanity Fair/YouTube]