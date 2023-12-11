Jen Shah Wants KIM KARDASHIAN To Play Her In A Biopic?! Girl, Good Luck With THAT!

Jen Shah has her plan for a biopic all mapped out!

You may be wondering whether the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star-turned-prison inmate is ever even going to get a biopic. And that’s a worthy question! She couldn’t possibly be the focal point of a film popping up on the silver screen, could she?! Well, if Emma Stone has anything to say about it, yeah, Jen’s life is TOTALLY ripe for a film adaptation!

…Wait, WHAT?!

OK, so let’s backtrack a bit. Late last week, Emma was at the premiere of her latest film Poor Things. That flick was directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. As film buffs know, Lanthimos is known for making shocking and visceral movies, including Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, and Emma’s amazing The Favourite. And now, Emma wants him to make one about Jen Shah! Yes, really!

When asked about future Lanthimos projects at the Poor Things premiere, Stone quipped that he would be the perfect person to make a Real Housewives biopic. And when the red carpet interviewer followed up by querying which Housewives star should be the one given the film focus, Stone’s half-joking answer left no doubt:

“Jen Shah! Duh. Can you imagine?”

We CAN imagine! And it’d be wild!

Oh, and Jen can imagine it, too! While Emma was being facetious (uh, we think?) about Lanthimos possibly one day doing a film on the embattled now-former RHOSLC star, Shah is not in a joking mood! According to her manager Chris Giovanni, the Salt Lake City resident even has her leading lady already picked out! Speaking to TMZ on Monday, the manager confirmed that his client wants… drumroll please… Kim Kardashian!!

Yeah, don’t we all. Ha!! But seriously, it’s not the worst idea. They actually have similar features — Kim just looks like the Hollywood version of Jen. Plus, the KUWTK alum already knows about reality TV and opulent lifestyles — so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for fast-developing acting skills. And also, Kim is very focused on starring in scripted fare right now. Yep. We’re sold. Seems like the perfect casting to us!!

Obviously, Shah is locked up in federal prison right now after copping to a telemarketing scheme. So maybe Martin Scorsese would be a better choice for a biopic? It worked for The Wolf of Wall Street! LOLz!

For what it’s worth, Giovanni also told the outlet that Jen has nearly 150 pages of notes meticulously documenting her prison experience. So if this biopic ever did happen, it sounds like Kim would have TONS of documentation upon which to create her on-screen character!

What do U make of Shah’s pipe dream here, Perezcious readers?! Totally wacky or pretty much what you’d expect?? Say what you will about it, but with a well-connected and much-loved star like Emma Stone in her corner, ya never know. Crazier things have happened!!

