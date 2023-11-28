Teyana Taylor Is PISSED Iman Shumpert Made Their Divorce Public!

Teyana Taylor ain’t pleased with how her divorce is playing out.

As Perezcious readers know, the Gonna Love Me singer and NBA star Iman Shumpert “are separated and have been for a while.” But just because they were able to keep it under wraps for so long, doesn’t mean things are going smoothly.

On Tuesday, a source close to the estranged pair told TMZ Teyana is not happy with Iman’s decision to air out their dirty laundry by making their identities public in a recent court filing. The outlet reported she tried to keep things under wraps for the sake of their family by only using their initials when she first filed for divorce back in January — but the basketball player’s latest move derailed all of that. Her lawyer, Tanya Mitchell, said in a legal doc of their own:

“We were able to keep this divorce matter private as Ms. Taylor requested for eleven (11) months in this case prior to Mr. Shumpert’s MOTION revealing the parties’ legal names and making the private matter public. This matter would very likely still be private if Mr. Shumpert’s MOTION TO SUBSTITUTE TRUE LEGAL NAMES AS REAL PARTIES IN INTEREST was not filed.”

Over the weekend, she shared a lengthy Instagram Story post expressing disappointment over her case being made public, saying:

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Read the whole post (below):

Wait… when she mentions the private court docs were “leaked to the public”… is she implying he did that, too? Not just the motion??

Yikes… Teyana and Iman share daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 3. So it makes sense they would both want to keep this as private as possible.

A source also told the outlet that the exes are no longer living under the same roof, and that communication is minimal, despite the A Thousand and One actress claiming they were still the “best of friends” in her Instagram announcement back in September. All this, because, according to the news org, Iman is a jealous husband, annoyed at her budding career. Wow. Is that why he made this public? To put his name next to hers in headlines as long as possible? If so that is so petty…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

