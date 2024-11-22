Got A Tip?

Keke Palmer's HILARIOUS Response To Lea Michele Conspiracy Theory

Can Lea Michele read?! One of her past co-stars is adding her two cents!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Toast podcast, Keke Palmer was the latest celeb to chime in on rumors that the Glee star can’t read. The Nickelodeon alum first joked:

“I know that she can read, y’all. I ain’t never seen her reading but I know that she can read. She’s got to.”

LMFAO!

She might not have proof Lea can read per se, but Keke doesn’t think it matters that she never saw the actress cracking open a book on set of Scream Queens. She doesn’t buy this nonsensical idea for a second:

“Damn, that’s crazy why do people do this stuff. […] I mean don’t nobody see me reading a book on set. Y’all know that girl can read.”

But she’s not opposed to the notion that maybe the Funny Girl star really could be, perhaps, reading challenged, which would be totally fine. Keke even defended her:

“Honestly, y’all if she can’t read, so what? S**t, some people can’t read. [If] she can’t read, momma can’t read.”

The mother of one went on to add that she’s “here” for those who are illiterate. So supportive, but not exactly shutting down the conspiracy theory. LOLz! Watch her try to debunk it but give up pretty quickly (below):

Here’s her full interview if you want to hear more:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does this convince you? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Nov 22, 2024 13:10pm PDT

