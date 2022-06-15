Kelly Clarkson Covers Britney Spears' Womanizer -- One Week After Brit Called Her Out Over Diss!

Kelly Clarkson is paying homage to Britney Spears — 15 years after a particularly ugly moment between the two superstars.

On Wednesday morning’s brand new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old singer took to the stage with her band Y’all to perform a cover song in her traditional “Kellyoke” segment.

The American Idol alum always belts out the hits in the karaoke-inspired segment, but this time things felt a little different. As you can see (below), the mom-slash-singer-slash-TV host opted to cover Brit’s 2008 hit Womanizer. And while she put her own spin on the song, it’s clear Kelly was moved by Britney’s original take on the pop hit:

Wow!!

That’s something. And not just because Kelly has pipes! (Although she does!)

The most inneresting aspect of the performance is the timing. As we recently reported, Brit took to Instagram last week to call Clarkson out over a 15-year-old interview in which the Idol winner joked about Britney’s infamous mid-2000s mental health controversies. She wondered aloud at the time whether the Toxic singer was “just totally screwing with everyone.” Not a good look in retrospect, y’all.

So, the timing of this cover performance one week after the brouhaha blew up can’t be coincidental?! Can it?? Seems to us Kelly is showing that despite the past, these days she 100% supports Brit. Right??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

