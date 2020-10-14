Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Kids Are In Therapy After Separation From Brandon Blackstock

Try as they might, it’s not always easy for parents to keep their kids 100% shielded from their issues.

Kelly Clarkson is doing her best when it comes to protecting 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander‘s mental health after her split from their father Brandon Blackstock earlier this year.

In a new chat with fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani for Extra, the two bonded over their experience of separating from their significant others, with Clarkson sharing:

“It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too.'”

And this momma is doing everything she can to make sure their children are in the best of care during this transition:

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists ’cause we want to do it right… Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

Yes, normalize sadness!

Stefani, who previously split from Gavin Rossdale after three children and several years of marriage, did her best to uplift her friend, complimenting her parenting skills:

“You’re doing a really good job. I think it’s hard to be a public person. Now you add in a family… they didn’t choose it.”

Extra host Nate Burleson chimed in, too, asking about Kelly’s transparency thus far regarding her ongoing divorce:

“Why do you feel you need to be so transparent and what does it feel like when you get the support you receive?”

To which the singer responded:

“I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”

Something both ladies have been able to bond over is their passion for music, which has healing qualities, Gwen shared:

“Kelly and I have been talking about this a lot. We’re so lucky to have music as an outlet for everything we all go through… Music is such therapy when you’re a writer.”

On a lighter note, the two also dished on their strategies for season 19 of the music competition series, where they will join Stefani’s longtime beau Blake Shelton and John Legend as judges. Clarkson joked:

“The strategy for me every season is just: beat Blake.”

And the Rich Girl songstress seems to feel similarly:

“Well, I haven’t won yet… I think with Blake he’s spoiled, he just sort of takes it for granted because he has been on for 19 seasons… I just feel he needs to be destroyed… He needs a little reality check, and I would be happy to do that for him.”

Watch more from Kelly and Gwen (below):

