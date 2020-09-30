Divorce Just Got Messier! Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company Ran By Her Ex’s Father!

How’s grandpa going to explain this one to the kids?!

Kelly Clarkson has been hit with a lawsuit from a member of the Blackstock family, but it’s not her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock! Instead, it’s coming from Narvel Blackstock, the singer’s (now-former) father-in-law, who is at the helm of management company, Starstruck.

On Tuesday, the group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, asserting the singer owes her longtime managers $1.4 million in commission from this year alone.

The court docs, obtained by E! News, accuse the Miss Independent crooner of being in breach of her oral agreement with the biz, and allege she “decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed.”

The 38-year-old’s relationship with the Nashville-based company began in 2007, when she reportedly agreed to pay “an industry standard” commission fee of 15% of her gross earnings to the group, including any “future earnings” from projects which start while working with Starstruck.

The filing claimed Clarkson had made good on her word, paying commissions throughout her career up until recently. Maybe because of her split from Brandon?? The company also stated that in 2020, she owed $3.36 million in estimated commissions, but has only paid out $1.92 million so far. The $1.44 million in question is likely from her work as a coach on The Voice and hosting gig with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But they say she’ll owe even more!

In total, her management firm estimates that the American Idol winner will owe at least $5.4 million by the time 2020 is over thanks to her ongoing TV gigs and e-commerce deal with Wayfair:

“Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar. Starstruck contends that the Clarkson Defendants are obligated to continue to pay Starstruck Commissions. By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple GRAMMY wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”

The momma of two seemingly responded to the lawsuit on Tuesday via Twitter when she sent out a GIF of actor Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix signaling to bring on the challenger:

From the looks of things, it seems like Kelly is feeling pretty confident about it!

