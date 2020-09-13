Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce: ‘My Life Has Been A Little Bit Of A Dumpster’

Not long after she swore she wouldn’t be saying much about her divorce, Kelly Clarkson has already become something of an open book!

As we reported yesterday, the former American Idol winner was adamant that she’d be keeping her split from Brandon Blackstock fairly close to the vest, rather than letting at all hang out. But now, after an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, it seems as though she’s gone the other way with her decision, and is opening up… even just a little bit!

The superstar singer, who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years back in June, was forthright and honest with Geist during the pair’s Sunday morning chat. Almost to a fault! Kelly opened things up by acknowledging that her personal life hasn’t gone so great lately, saying (below):

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster … personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months. I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

The 38-year-old — who shares children River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4, with Blackstock — did acknowledge how the divorce is going to play a major role in her upcoming album, which should be released at some point next year.

Reflecting on how much she’s already poured over her emotions with the new music, the singer said:

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released. And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest. There’s one [new song] that my kids sing in the car. I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along.”

It’ll be interesting to see how she channels and processes all of this serious real-life stuff through her music when the album does come out, though. There are certainly a lot of emotional hurdles to get through!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Kelly seems to be dealing with all this serious stuff about as well as expected — at least publicly. Here’s hoping she has a loving support system of friends and family around her during these tough times, too. And lots of love to her children!!!

