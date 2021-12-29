Kelly Dodd Says She Wasn’t Trolling Meghan King With Marriage Wager!

Kelly Dodd wants to make one thing crystal clear: she wasn’t being a “troll” towards Meghan King.

As we previously reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum ran “an impromptu contest” after learning of her former co-star’s marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens. Basically, Dodd’s subscribers were tasked with predicting when their relationship would end. Yeah, it was harsh AF! While she and her husband Rick Leventhal guessed it would only last less than a year, the reality star revealed to Page Six that one of their subscribers correctly predicted it would end in “less than six months”:

“We’re sending her a ‘Rick & Kelly Unmasked’ hat. … We realize this might sound bad but we weren’t being heartless, just realistic, based on our own experiences. We both truly hope Meghan finds happiness because she deserves it.”

Meghan definitely does deserve to be happy AND should not have to deal with rude games like this. Just saying!

The 37-year-old momma announced her split from Owens on Monday, saying how she was “shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.” So she definitely didn’t need the shade on top of everything else!

When Dodd started getting called out for trolling Meghan this week, she took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the situation, saying:

“I didn’t troll, idiots!! I spoke to her! Who didn’t see this coming after a 2 month relationship? Not being mean, just being real. Don’t blame me for poor choices …”

Sometimes it is just better to not say or do anything at all — like in this situation. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Kelly too mean? Let us know!

