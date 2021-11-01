RHOC's Kelly Dodd & Husband Face Major Backlash For DISGUSTING 'Alec Baldwin' Halloween Costume!

Celebrities are known to go above and beyond for Halloween, but Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal went way too far with their costumes this year!

The former Real Housewives Of Orange County star and her hubby proved they’ll always be one of Hollywood’s most controversial couples by dressing as — we seriously can’t believe we’re even writing this — Alec Baldwin from the set of Rust and a Native American woman, complete with offensive headdress. Oh, and they even had prop guns with them. WTF?!

Related: The Real Housewives Of… DUBAI?! Get The Deets On Bravo’s New Series!

Rick, a former correspondent for Fox News Channel, proudly shared snapshots posing alongside his wife on Instagram Sunday, writing:

“Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin #happyhalloween ”

Wow. We’ll come back to Kelly in a moment, just… Wow. So insensitive to the cast and crew who are reeling from an accidental shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins just two weeks ago.

In the second pic (below), Kelly even points her prop gun at her head. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Leventhal (@rickleventhal)

Aside from the gross Alec costume, Kelly’s Native American outfit is obviously also awful, just for a whole other set of reasons. Of course, the 46-year-old is making a bold reference to a RHOC scandal earlier in the year. During the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion in January, Dodd tried to defend herself against accusations that she is a “racist” and “homophobe” by strangely yelling:

“I’M BLACK!”

Uhhhh. The whole thing was confusing AF because Kelly is not black, mixed, or passing. But, later that month, the Bravolebrity explained the whole thing to E! News, saying:

“So we have Braunwyn who is blonde-haired, blue eyes, as white as can be. She’s always saying that I’m a racist or a homophobe and it really irritates me. So I did a 23andMe and I don’t identify myself as a black person, that was not my point.”

Honey, you literally yelled, “I’m black.” How else is that supposed to come across?? Sharing more about her heritage, the mom of Jolie Dodd added:

“My point was I’m black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I’m 30 percent Native American and I’m one percent Jewish. And I’m all races. I don’t see people with color, I see people. That’s it.”

Ugh. Still doesn’t give her the right to dress up in a ceremonial headdress, which she should damn well know. Ugh. and so many followers spoke their mind about that in the comment section of Rick’s post.

Related: Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins’ Final Words After Rust Set Accidental Shooting Have Been Revealed

Ripping the controversial couple to shreds, fans argued:

“You two have no class. Your [sic] perfect for each other.” “So disappointed in the Alex Baldwin comment. It was not his fault and a family lost their mother and wife. So disrespectful.” “I always defend you both, but hard to find dressing up as Alec funny when a young woman’s life was cut short and a young boy is now without his mum” “Really bad taste Rick.” “Pathetic you have to attach Alec Baldwin to this. A horrific thing happened on set and you think Halloween is the time to display such disrespect. ”

In the wake of the major backlash, Leventhal took to Instagram on Monday to release a statement to the New York Post about his outfit, which he is now claiming he wore as a protest to Baldwin’s decision to continue using guns in the film industry. What??? He wrote:

“In no way was I trying to offend anyone, except Alec Baldwin. He’s a jerk and deserves all the heat he’s getting. We planned our costumes weeks ago and I just decided to be him at the last minute. If we analyzed every costume for who might be offended by it, there would be no Halloween anymore. Kellys daughter dressed up as a maid. Is this offensive to the service industry?”

Seriously? That’s his argument? “All costumes are equally offensive”? YOU ARE MAKING FUN OF A TRAGIC ACCIDENT IN WHICH THE MOTHER OF A YOUNG CHILD LOST HER LIFE, YOU JERK!

He continued:

“Of course I feel bad for the victim and her family but this was never about her or them. If Baldwin is anti-gun why is he waving them around in movies and pointing them at people and pulling the trigger? Focus your anger at him and the hypocrisy of that industry.”

Wow, not only did he pointedly not apologize, he made it worse with this pathetic excuse for a justification. You are not making some powerful point, you’re mocking a devastating tragedy because it happened to someone you dislike. This is bullying, plain and simple, and it’s gross.

As for Kelly and her so-called heritage, she had this to say:

“People are way too sensitive. I embrace my Native American heritage. I think the fashion is beautiful and this was a tribute and celebration. I’ve heard support from many native Americans and most of the haters are ‘woke’ who don’t have native in their blood like I do. People are always looking to criticize me for anything I do so this is no surprise. And by the way, I’ve gotten lots of love and appreciation on Instagram too so thank you for all the support!”

The couple is planning to delve deeper into the topic on their podcast Rick and Kelly: Unmasked this week, as well. (And no, that title is not typically about Halloween.) So, the conversation is definitely not over, though they don’t seem willing to understand their wrongdoing at all. So despicable!

Reactions? We know you’ve got ‘em. Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Rick Leventhal/Instagram & MEGA/WENN/Lu Chau]