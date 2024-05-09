Kelly Osbourne Mistaken For Kim Zolciak After New Hair Transformation -- Do YOU See It?? 

Kelly Osbourne’s new hairstyle has fans doing a double-take!

The Fashion Police alum revealed on Instagram Wednesday she changed her look from the lavender hairstyle she’s been rocking for a while. Now Kelly is sporting some brand new blonde tresses! Check out her new ‘do (below):

Wow! Many fans praised the television personality for the “gorgeous” new look. Others on the other hand? Well…

Frankly they couldn’t help but see another reality TV vet. They think Kelly looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak! One social media user even said:

“I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much.”

Another added:

“This is Kim Zolciak”

A third person commented:

“Thought it was Kim Zolciak. Sorry Kelly, that’s not a great compliment”

Ouch!! Someone even tagged the Bravolebrity, saying:

“Thought this was @kimzbiermann”

Hmm. Take a look at a side-by-side of the two stars (below):

Whoa!

We can see why some fans spotted the similarities! There’s no denying Kelly is now rocking Kim’s signature hairstyle — even though we’re guessing she didn’t plan it that way! Do YOU see the resemblance, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/Kim Zolciak/Instagram]