Kelly Price Opens Up About Missing Persons Report, Reveals She 'Flatlined' In Horrifying COVID Battle

After being feared missing in recent days, Grammy-nominated gospel singer Kelly Price is opening up about what she’s been going through — and it’s horrifying.

As you’ll recall, late last week we covered a claim that the 48-year-old R&B and gospel singer had been reported as a missing person. Thankfully, soon thereafter, that allegation was refuted by further reporting about Price’s whereabouts.

Then, late on Sunday night, the New York-born singer appeared to address the whole ordeal on Instagram with a brief message of thanks and gratitude directed at her fans for their concern.

Related: Ana Navarro Speaks Out After Leaving The Set Of ‘The View’ To A COVID-19 Scare

Now, Price is speaking out in an emotional interview with TMZ, opening up about being hospitalized for COVID-19. During that medical ordeal, she claims she “flatlined” while under medical care, and doctors worked to bring her back and save her life.

The 48-year-old explained:

“At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was. … My temperature had raised to 103 [degrees] and my breathing was extremely shallow.”

OMG!

And when the interview asked her to clarify what she mean by “they lost me,” Price doubled down with two bone-chilling words:

“I died.”

That’s truly terrifying. The singer also said she’d been battling COVID for about a week before being hospitalized; her husband and her doctor were working together virtually to treat her from her Cobb County, Georgia home until the symptoms got so bad that she had to check in.

Price explained:

“I literally left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there. I turned off everything.”

During that stay is when the apparently-erroneous missing persons report popped up.

Related: ‘Unmasked And Unmuzzled’ Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of COVID, Leaves Behind 4 Young Children

Thankfully, Price is healthy enough to be back on her feet and no longer on the brink of death. Still, that doesn’t mean she’s not facing major health issues moving forward. The singer broke down into tears as she explained that “long COVID” is now very much an issue she must face:

“I have what is called long COVID and I am facing a very uphill battle right now. I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”

That’s so sad and scary. So many unknowns during this pandemic…

COVID news aside, the Georgia resident also accounted for all of the missing persons reporting around her situation. Explaining that she’s long had a strained relationship with her sister Shanrae — the woman who publicly questioned Kelly’s whereabouts in the first place — Price sounded frustrated with it all.

She said:

“It hasn’t been two months since I’ve seen my sister. It’s been a year. I haven’t been in the same room as her since my mother’s funeral. Prior to that we hadn’t seen each other all pandemic long. That’s not new for us. We’ve been strained for a very long time. … I was never missing. Everyone in my family knew exactly where I was. It’s very disappointing that things came to this.”

Wow!

Obviously, we’re most glad Price is still with us and out of the hospital after her scary COVID battle. Beyond that, we wish her well with everything going on in her life right now: long COVID, family issues, trying to return to her career.

Sounds like it’s been a seriously scary and exhausting month.

[Image via Kelly Price/Instagram/WENN]