Kelly Price Seemingly Confirms She’s Not Missing On Instagram

It appears Kelly Price is trying to squash the speculation that she is missing.

As you may know, the 48-year-old gospel singer’s attorney, Monica Ewing, claimed on Friday night that she was safe and recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location after reports came out that she disappeared in Georgia. Now, Price has seemingly shared an update with her followers on Instagram Stories Saturday for the first time in a couple of months to address the concern about her whereabouts. The artist re-posted a message from someone else’s IG Story, who wrote:

“Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop and she is able to heal.”

Related: Gabby Petito’s Father Shares Details About His Daughter’s Funeral Arrangements

The caption fell above a headline about her sister Shanrae Price denying the lawyer’s claims that she is doing okay at the moment. Despite the reports, her sibling reportedly is still concerned about her family member, whom she hasn’t heard from since Kelly was unexpectedly discharged from the hospital when she was still extremely sick. She reportedly told Larry Reid Live on Friday:

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months. She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

Of course, everyone also most likely won’t believe anything until Kelly publicly says something out of her own mouth about the whole situation. It all still remains very sus — especially since her boyfriend wouldn’t allow anyone (including the police who conducted a welfare check) to visit her at home. So who knows if she actually posted this on her page or not!

Related: Tom Felton Gives Fans A Health Update After Golf Course Collapse

We will have to wait and see if she will publicly speak out some more on the situation. In the meantime, though, we are truly hoping that Kelly is safe at this time and that she reaches out to someone in her family soon. Also, you can take a look at the alleged post from her (below):

[Image via DJDM/WENN]