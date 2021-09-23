'Unmasked & Unmuzzled' Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of COVID-19, Leaving Behind 4 Children

Yet another anti-COVID vaccine advocate has died of COVID-19.

California native Kristen Lowery (above) passed away “unexpectedly” on September 15 from the illness, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses, after posting passionate messages on social media protesting vaccines.

The 40-year-old — who left behind four young children, Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn — used her social media platform to promote her beliefs, often putting up political borders on her profile photos featuring anti-vax messaging like:

“Unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid. Together we win.” “Free Thinker. Question everything. Research mandatory.” “Moms for Liberty.”

Other photos on her Facebook, which is now set to private, show the woman attending some sort of protest or anti-vax event, holding up a sign reading, “Give voice to the vaccine injured.”

Related: Freaks & Geeks Alum Partially Paralyzed After Scary COVID-19 Battle

In the pic, she donned a shirt describing herself as an “ex-vaxxer” and reading:

“I trusted them. Never again.”

Unfortunately, the “free thinker” came down with a case of COVID-10 earlier this month. Her sister, Cassie, took to Facebook to reveal that Lowery was “in the hospital fighting for her life against Covid and pneumonia,” adding:

“My sister has a long life left. We need you here, sissy. Your kids love and miss you so much. Please don’t give up.”

Cassie went on to claim the situation wasn’t “political,” writing:

“I do not care about your opinion on vaccinated or not. This is not political. This is a request for every prayer. Every ounce of strength. You all have. To help my sister pull through this.”

Last week, two family members posted on Facebook that Lowery died from COVID. Her aunt wrote that her “heart is breaking for her 4 kids,” noting:

“So many people need her here, but God must have special plans for her in heaven.”

A GoFundMe page set up following her death has reportedly raised over $11,000 for Kristen’s funeral. The page noted that the unexpected death is “devastating to everyone that knew her,” continuing:

“Kristen was a beautiful and amazing woman but more than that she was a phenomenal mother who always, ALWAYS put her children first. She lived for her children (Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn) and loved being their mother more than anything in her life. She was full of life and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was the kind of person that even if she didn’t have anything she would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. She was everything that was good and kind. Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed.”

We hope other anti-vaxxers — especially the ones who have children to take care of — learn from Kristen’s death that vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us against COVID-19.

[Image via Facebook]