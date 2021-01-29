Kelly Ripa Proves She & Mark Consuelos DON’T Age With Throwback Photos!

How do we sign up for their genetics??

It’s no secret Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are very attractive parents (the momma is often flaunting her husband’s good looks on socials), but new family photos shared by the morning talk show host prove that these two just don’t age! And, um, jealous.

On Thursday, Ripa uploaded a #TBT from 20 years ago (below) on Instagram. In the pics, her children are just mere tots in the arms of mom and dad.

Lola, Michael, and Joaquin‘s daddy clearly enjoyed the trip down memory lane as he responded:

“I love these pics so much!!! I wish we could go back in time for like a minute.”

While the old snapshots couldn’t be cuter, most followers turned their attention to the agelessness of the parents. Turns out, even Kelly’s annoyed by the Riverdale actor’s timeless appearance. When one fan commented:

“Soooo Mark just doesn’t age?”

Kelly chimed back:

“Nope. It’s very irritating.”

But Ryan Seacrest’s co-star isn’t off the hook, because at 50 years old, she’s looking just as good as she did way back when. Another follower added to the chat:

“Neither do u. Gorgeous couple.”

That’s an understatement. Anyone else wish you were aging backwards, too??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Kelly Ripa/Instagram]