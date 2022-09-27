Kelly Ripa Shades Former Co-Host Michael Strahan After Pulling Severe Move With Her Memoir!

Kelly Ripa is NOT feeling nostalgic about the time she spent on air with former co-host Michael Strahan!

The Live With Kelly And Ryan host is about to release her new memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, so she’s been promoting it by re-living some of the things she’s accomplished in her career. But one thing that’s not going to come around in the forthcoming book is any talk about her time on air with the former New York Giants star!

In a new interview with People that was published on Monday, Ripa explains away the rift she has with her former co-host by, um, not explaining it! So even though the two stars worked together for four years before he left to co-host Good Morning America, it sounds like they do not have any desire to think about what used to be!

The mag confirmed that Kelly is not revealing anything about Strahan in her book, which is set for release on Tuesday. In fact, she doesn’t even go over her time on air with the former NFL star! Like, he’s not mentioned at all!

OUCH!!!

And while Kelly didn’t talk about Michael in her promo interview either, she did deliver some shade all the same. Cryptically, at one point while discussing her on-air career, Kelly said:

“I’ve always just gone out of my way to be the most welcoming because I know what it feels like to go into a workplace where you may feel like you’re not welcome.”

That says it all, doesn’t it?!

As Perezcious readers will probably recall, Kelly admitted in a 2020 interview with Variety that she felt “blindsided” by Strahan’s then-abrupt decision to leave her side and swing over to GMA.

At the time of his announced departure, she took a few days off screen to collect her thoughts about the news. Later, she stressed the importance of “communication, consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace” in a memorable segment on the duo’s former show. Strahan’s departure even got pushed up to cut down on major awkwardness between the two hosts. And then that was that!

Now, Kelly’s book does talk about her other former co-host, the late Regis Philbin. Previewing what she has to say about the legendary TV star, Ripa told the outlet:

“What I learned from working with Regis Philbin was that my favorite stories were the imperfect ones. I learned by watching him.”

She alludes to some tough times with Regis — and in show business in general — being mentioned in the book, too. Looking back on her two decades of TV work, Ripa explained:

“I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn the things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer.”

Damn!

Guess we’ll have to see what more she has to say when Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories hits newsstands and bookstores on Tuesday. We already know what she won’t say, though!!

