Devin Booker 'Doesn't Believe For One Minute' That Ex Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Are Going To Last!

Devin Booker has a court side seat to the beginnings of a relationship he doesn’t really want to know about!

The Phoenix Suns star recently split with now-ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, of course. And she’s been off doing her thing with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny ever since. But the NBA player — who dated Kenny off and on from 2020 through the tail end of 2022 — apparently doesn’t believe the supermodel and the recording artist have much of a future together.

Related: Bad Bunny’s Ex-Girlfriend Sues For MILLIONS Over Alleged Unpaid Song Sample!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Booker’s alleged point of view in a report the mag published on Friday afternoon. According to that insider, the 26-year-old hooper is very, very cynical that Kendall and Bad Bunny could ever work together romantically for more than a short while:

“Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious. He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

Oof!

Of course, it’s already been a few months since the Kardashians star and the 29-year-old performer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — first linked up. They’ve been connected via dating rumors since at least February! But Booker may not be planning on giving them too much more time together??

Related: Kendall And Bad Bunny Spotted Sharing A Horse In Romantic New Pics! See HERE!

The basketball star may have his own motives for feeling that way, too. As per that same insider, the hooper “is not completely over” Kendall!

The source revealed:

“They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

And the insider continued on to add one more detail about Booker being hopeful for what the future may hold:

“Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her. He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

Hmmm…

As Perezcious readers will recall, Bad Bunny has already appeared to toss some shade the way of the Phoenix Suns star. Last month, the recording artist appeared on Eladio Carrión‘s new track Coco Chanel, and rapped this eye-popping verse (in Spanish, with the English translation below):

“I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

As as y’all will no doubt remember, Kenny was just spotted at Coachella earlier his weekend enjoying Bad Bunny’s headlining set from the crowd.

She wasn’t shy about being seen, and she looked like she was having the time of her life on that outing. Sorry, Devin!!

What do y’all make of these new deets on the basketball sharpshooter apparently trying to re-shoot his shot with Kylie Jenner‘s big sis?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instar]