Pete Davidson Gushes Over Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders!

Pete Davidson is showing his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders some love!

At the premiere of the couple’s new series on Peacock Bupkis in New York City on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor could not help but gush about the 26-year-old actress. He told Entertainment Tonight:

“I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

Pete then noted that he “had a blast” working with Chase on their show. So sweet! But this praise come as no surprise, considering a source for ET also noted on Thursday that the pair are “very in love and so cute together.” Aww! The insider added:

“Pete was a little overwhelmed at the Bupkis premiere since there were so many people there, but when he was with Chase, he was instantly comfortable. They were canoodling and having a great time together. Things are going very well and Pete is very into her. She’s a sweet girl and they are a good match.”

As you may recall, the Saturday Night Live alum and Generation star first met on the set of their 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. However, they did not become an item until December after his relationship with Emily Ratajkowski ended.

Since then, they have been spotted out on dates together several times and on two different vacations to Hawaii. Their relationship seems pretty serious as a People source confirmed that the comedian already met Chase’s family when they attended the Daytona 500 in February.

