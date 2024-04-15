Theresa Nist Shares Sad Message About Split From Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Amid Increasing Heat!

Theresa Nist is opening up for the first time about her decision to split from Gerry Turner — other than when she sat down on GMA and spoke about it by his side last week, of course.

The 70-year-old New Jersey native and the 72-year-old Indiana man abruptly announced that they’d split on Friday morning. They rose to prominence together on the Golden Bachelor, then got married in a must-see televised wedding back in January before suddenly calling things off and quickly moving towards divorce after only three months together.

Since their split reveal on Friday, all kinds of people including Today host Al Roker and The View host Ana Navarro have publicly bashed the romance. Bachelor Nation personalities are calling the estranged duo out for calling it quits so quickly, too. The proverbial temperature is rising on their sob story — and Theresa has had enough of it!

Taking to her Instagram account all alone on Monday morning, the Jersey girl published a lengthy message that was at times hopeful, at times thankful, and at times mournful about what might have been. She started by thanking fans who have expressed their support of her and Gerry’s decision to part ways — while also begging for kindness from those who have not been nearly so sweet and patient. She wrote:

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Yeahhh… kindness may not come so soon. Especially not as more Bachelor Nation stars continue to question the timeline of the septuagenarian duo’s quickie marriage and abrupt divorce. Nevertheless, Theresa went on. For one, she admitted that even as a 70-year-old, “you don’t know everything,” and “things don’t go the way you planned.” Yeah, no kidding. And she continued:

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”

In the end, she begged the critics and supporters alike to stay positive and happy through it all:

“I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.”

You can see the full post (below), in which Nist’s caption was paired with a pic of one of Dr. Seuss‘ most famous quotes:

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Well, those are certainly nice and meaningful thoughts. And we have no doubt the social media focus on their split over the last 72 hours has been pretty intense. But will this do enough to quell the criticism of their super-abrupt divorce just three months after getting hitched?? More Bachelor Nation stars are starting to call bull s**t on the duo’s entire arc. What about U, Perezcious readers?? Do U buy Theresa’s take on this — and the divorce deets as a whole?! Or do you think there is other tea here that’s yet to be uncovered?!

[Image via Theresa Nist/Instagram/Instagram]