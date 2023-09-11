Kevin Federline Reportedly Considering Legal Move To Demand MORE Child Support Money From Britney Spears!

Kevin Federline reportedly has beef with how child support payments are being dealt with involving ex Britney Spears.

Of course, the former couple shares teenage sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. And while Sean is about to turn 18 in the next few weeks, which will alter the child support landscape, Jayden still has a few years to go at home with Kevin and his wife Victoria. So, K-Fed is apparently considering a major move to ask for more child support money. And he has a very specific reason behind that want!

Related: Journalist Behind Britney Spears ‘Meth’ Story INSISTS K-Fed Quotes Are Real

According to TMZ, Kevin currently gets about $40,000 per month in child support to take care of the ex-couple’s two kids. But that amount was set with the express purpose of Kevin having the kids half the time, and Britney taking care of them the other half. In reality, per that outlet, Kevin has been taking care of the two kids full-time “for years” now, with Britney having hardly seen them at all in that time.

Insiders told the news outlet in a Monday morning report that K-Fed is looking into the possibility of going to court to ask for more child support money. That money, sources say, is meant to reflect the fact that he’s been the one exclusively caring for the boys 100% of the time for a while now.

Of course, Kevin, Victoria, and the boys all moved to Hawaii last month. Britney didn’t fight that move in court. Initially, reports came out that neither Sean nor Jayden even went to say goodbye to her in person before the voyage out to the islands. However, later reports asserted Britney did see the boys before they left.

Regardless, there’s definitely some space there, and K-Fed is apparently counting on the law to back him up for more monthly money — if he actually follows up by filing for that move in court.

Guess we’ll soon see what comes of this possible legal maneuver. Lots for Britney to deal with lately amid her ongoing Sam Asghari divorce and all, too.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/WENN]