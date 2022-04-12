Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Reacts To Pregnancy Announcement!

We love to see it!

Britney Spears is receiving so much support after announcing that she is pregnant with her and fiancé Sam Asghari‘s first child! The shocking news came on Monday via a candid Instagram post — and just hours later, the pop star’s ex-husband and baby daddy Kevin Federline is sharing his reaction to the news!

On Tuesday, the backup dancer’s attorney Mark Kaplan released a statement to E! News discussing the 44-year-old’s honest reaction to the baby bump blabber, sharing:

“Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together.”

So sweet!

As Perezcious readers know, Britney and Kevin got married back in September 2004 after only five months of dating. They welcomed two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, while together, but officially divorced in 2007. Shortly after, Britney was placed into a conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears — which, as we all know, harshly restricted her ability to do just about everything, including reportedly getting married to her boyfriend of five years and having more children, something she claimed while speaking to court in June 2021, saying:

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children—any more children.”

The 40-year-old added:

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

Thankfully, her conservatorship was terminated in November and she’s since gotten engaged and is expecting! Dreams coming true!

Thrilled to be welcoming his first child, Asghari took to IG shortly after his soon-to-be wife to address the exciting life update and share just how committed he is to being the best dad ever, writing alongside an illustration of a family of lions:

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do ”

We have no doubt Brit and Sam are going to be wonderful in these new roles!! The additional support from family and friends makes it all the better! Reactions?

