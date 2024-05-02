Is THIS Why Britney Spears Called Her Sister A 'Bitch'?? And Jamie Lynn Apparently Doesn't Mind -- For This DARK Reason!

Britney Spears isn’t the only one leaning into her family feud!

As we all saw, the pop star posted a shady video on her Instagram Stories this week in which she dragged her little sister to filth! The disses stemmed from Jamie Lynn Spears‘ time on the UK reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which Brit had apparently watched and hated! Mocking the Zoey 101 alum, the Circus singer called her out for missing her kids, getting bathed in the jungle, and begging everyone to “cater” to her.

The bizarre video kinda came out of nowhere… unless it was actually a reaction to something JLS had posted?!? It’s now looking like the Sweet Magnolias star was the one to reignite this feud. Britney’s video just got way more attention!!

It was back on Friday when the actress apparently first threw shots. Britney and dad Jamie Spears had just reached a shocking settlement in their conservatorship battle in which the Grammy winner walked away with NOTHING. And, she finished it by agreeing to pay her dad’s $2 million+ legal fees. Obviously, a big loss for Brit! And her sis was totally gloating about it! At least, that’s what it seems like.

The Follow Me singer took to her IG Story to share a black-and-white meme of an unamused boy with pursed lips, which was captioned:

“Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy.”

Mean. Jamie Lynn posted this meme after the news broke that Britney settled her conservatorship case with Jamie Spears. ???? pic.twitter.com/PbfQ6zif1K — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) April 28, 2024

OMG!

She was 100% throwing shots first, right? Guess that must’ve provoked Britney to get shady, too!

But here’s the inneresting thing. According to sources with direct knowledge of this ongoing family feud via TMZ on Thursday, Jamie Lynn could care less about being the focus of the Crossroads alum’s rants! In fact, she likes it!

The insider explained that all the 33-year-old cares about is the Gimme More artist’s well-being. Every time The Woman In Me author appears on her social media feed talking smack about her, it’s actually a relief — because it proves Brit’s still alive! Seriously?! Wow! That’s…. dark.

Lots of sources have been coming out of the woodwork recently expressing worries about Britney’s well-being and financial stability. Some experts have even gone so as far as to suggest the performer should be placed into another conservatorship. And it seems like Jamie Lynn’s among those worried! But if she really cared about her sis, she’d probably be better off hitting pause on the shade! Just saying!! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

